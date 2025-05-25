1 month after Titans drafted Cam Ward, Calvin Ridley makes feelings known on rookie QB

Calvin Ridley was one of the few bright spots on a terrible Tennessee Titans team in 2024, catching 120 passes for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns from a rather poor combination of Will Levis and Mason Rudolph. But his quarterback situation will change in 2025 when Cam Ward comes in.
And he has plenty of praise for the first overall pick. Speaking to the media during his youth football camp at Lipscomb Academy on Saturday, he said:
"To me, he('s) a dog. He's confident... That's the biggest thing coming in the league. You come in, and it's like a humble confidence, you know you can play. That's what you want, someone who knows they could play, make the throws, be smart, not afraid of anybody, ready to take it on."
He continued:
"I'm excited for him. Gotta keep throwing, he's gonna be good. He throws (with) great timing; the timing is up to date. I don't think it's gonna be a problem. Right now, we're just bonding to be friends, brothers, but we're working at the same time."
Calvin Ridley discusses Titans' unique offseason program
In the same media session, Calvin Ridley shared his thoughts on the Titans' somewhat unique way of handling their offseason program.
This bespoke, first-of-a-kind program involves the players being split into eight groups, each made up of players of differing positions and ages and having a captain and co-captain. These groups then engage each other in both traditional football drills and "field day" games like rock-paper-scissors and tug-of-war designed to strengthen camaraderie within the team.
Head coach Brian Callahan had said of it last week:
"I reflected really hard on what I wanted the offseason to look like. It is definitely structured much (differently), just in terms of what we're emphasizing and how we emphasize it. How we set up our competition amongst our team, how we are going about the team building process."
And Ridley loves it, saying:
“I think it's great. I think it's so fun. I'm a captain on my team. I got my boys behind me. And we're, I'm telling them every day, I’m even messing up sometimes, but I tell them every day, man, we're trying to win! You know, we're trying to win, we're trying to win, we're trying to win.”
Titans OTAs begin on May 27 and will last until May 5.
