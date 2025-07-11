10 days after Minkah Fitzpatrick trade, Insider reveals Steelers strategy on adding more roster options

The Pittsburgh Steelers were one of the most active teams during the offseason. Many key players were traded, including Minkah Fitzpatrick and George Pickens, while Aaron Rodgers, Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith joined the franchise.

Ad

This offseason was different than in previous years, when the Steelers mostly stood pat. They made many changes after another season without a playoff win.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter appeared on the "Rothman & Ice" show during the week, and gave his view on the roster situation. Schefter does not expect the Steelers to make any more major moves before the start of the season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I think they're always looking, but I think that they've made their moves," Schefter said. "I don't have any more moves they can make. They've made a ton of moves so far."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Although they signed Aaron Rodgers as a free agent, Pittsburgh had to wait until June to add the quarterback. He said in May that he was dealing with personal problems and waited until mandatory minicamp to put pen to paper.

With no trades looming, Steelers can focus on extending the contract of star defensive end T. J. Watt

Pittsburgh still needs to negotiate a new deal with its defensive superstar T.J. Watt, who has made his dissatisfaction clear about his current deal. He has one year left, but wants an extension before the start of the season.

Ad

One month ago, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said on "The Pat McAfee Show" that he expects a deal to get done before September, even if it takes longer than expected.

"I don't get the sense it'll be immediate," Rapoport said on "The Pat McAfee Show". "These things take time. I mean, this is the next big deal for the Steelers to do. I believe they'll get to a number everyone can be happy with. It just hasn't happened yet.

He's expected to cost $30.4 million for Pittsburgh in 2025, but the team can lower his cap hit with an extension.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Henrique Bulio Henrique Bulio is an NFL and College Football journalist at Sportskeeda and the Editor-in-Chief of Pro Football Brasil. He has a total 13 years of experience working in American Football, and playing quarterback at an amateur level in Brazil has given him a unique perspective of the game.



Henrique follows the Philadelphia Eagles closely due to Michael Vick's historic performance on MNF against the Washington Commanders in 2010. His all-time favorite player is Ed Reed; he believes that Reed is the greatest safety to ever play the game. Bill Belichick gets the nod as Henrique's favorite coach for coaching the Patriots to glory over two decades.



If Henrique were to be able to go back in time and watch one game, it would be Super Bowl XLIX, where the Patriots and the Seahawks played a complete, back-and-forth game that concluded with one of the biggest talking points in NFL history.



Technical deep dives are Henrique’s specialty, and he ensures never to use misleading words in his articles, since he himself consumes a lot of information off the web. He has had the privilege of interviewing Cairo Santos, Lamar Jackson, Jim Harbaugh, Sean McDermott, Bruce Arians, Matt LaFleur, among others.



Aside from football, Henrique likes to play poker and Counter-Strike. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.