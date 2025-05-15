The Baltimore Ravens discovered their official 2025 schedule on Wednesday, and the franchise is in for a tough game right at the start. Lamar Jackson's team will play the Buffalo Bills in Week 1, in a rematch of last season's AFC Divisional Round that ended in a close loss for them.

Baltimore will be considered a contender for the 2025 season, and beating teams such as the Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs will be a great paramount for success. Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen will duel in the season's inaugural Sunday Night Football, and this matchup has a good chance of repeating itself in the playoffs.

After the schedule was officially released, Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith made a guest appearance on the NFL Network schedule release show. He was asked about what game he was most excited about, and his answer made it clear that last season still lives in his head:

“The first game of the year. That’s how you start the season off, and that’s gonna set the tone for the entire season. Revenge is best served as a cold dish. It'll be nice to get up there in Buffalo and get a little payback from those guys for the end of the year. Those guys won the game fair and square. Misery sets in all offseason, you use that as motivation, just knowing we have everything it takes to be the best team in the NFL."

The recent AFC Divisional Game between Baltimore and Buffalo ended with a 27-25 win for the Bills. They moved to the conference championship to play against the Kansas City Chiefs, but for the fourth time in five seasons, they couldn't beat Patrick Mahomes' team in the playoffs.

Baltimore Ravens complete 2025 season schedule

The Ravens will play their first game on September 07.

Week 1: at Buffalo Bills (SNF)

Week 2: vs. Cleveland Browns

Week 3: vs. Detroit Lions (MNF)

Week 4: at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 5: vs. Houston Texans

Week 6: vs. Los Angeles Rams

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: vs. Chicago Bears

Week 9: at Miami Dolphins (TNF)

Week 10: at Minnesota Vikings

Week 11: at Cleveland Browns

Week 12: vs. New York Jets

Week 13: vs. Cincinnati Bengals (TNF, Thanksgiving)

Week 14: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 15: at Cincinnati Bengals

Week 16: vs. New England Patriots

Week 17: at Green Bay Packers

Week 18: at Pittsburgh Steelers

