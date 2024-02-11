11 NFL players drop Super Bowl predictions for Patrick Mahomes vs Brock Purdy showdown feat. Rob Gronkowski's surprise pick

Patrick Mahomes finally takes on Brock Purdy today and the entire world will get to know the 2023 NFL champions after six months of build-up. Over the past two weeks, one of the most common questions asked to players in Las Vegas and around the country was who they were backing in the Super Bowl. Here's a look at the predictions of 11 players painstakingly lumped into one convenient place.

Rob Gronkowski: “I’m gonna go with the San Francisco 49ers. They snuck into this Super Bowl and they haven’t played their best football yet and they still made it to the Big Game."

Tyrann Mathieu: "[00:00:00] I've won a Super Bowl ring with Kansas City, and so it was hard for me to kind of bet against Patrick Mahomes. So, as long as he's playing and he's healthy, man, he's tough to stop. [00:00:09]"[9.0]

Jason McCourty: "[00:00:24] I can't go against Mahomes. I've been beaten by that guy before. I'm not going to go against him right now in the Super Bowl. [00:00:33]" [8.9]

Jonathan Jones: "[00:00:33] I think it's going to come down to who has the ball at the end and if Mahomes has the ball in his hands, it's hard to see them not winning."[0.0]

BRAD JOHNSON (Super Bowl 37-winning quarterback): “Kyle Shanahan is due to finally win.” 49ERS 30, CHIEFS 28.

Richard Sherman: "I got the San Francisco 49ers beating the Kansas City Chiefs 27 to 24. I think it's going to be a dogfight."

Michael Irvin - Undisputed: "I am taking the San Francisco 49ers to win this game, 28-24."

Larry Fitzgerald: "Both teams are really good, both have multiple all-pro performers and players. I just hope it's a great game. I have no dog in the fight but it's hard to bet against Patrick Mahomes. He's pretty special."

Chase Daniel: "I think the Chiefs are gonna end up winning this game. ... I'm gonna go 28-24."

Jordan Love: "I've been telling people I got the Chiefs just because man we just played the Niners, we lost the Niners."

CJ Stroud: "I got the Chiefs. Can't go against Mahomes. ... it's hard to be stopped."

Where did Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy stay in Las Vegas?

Patrick Mahomes at Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night

Both Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and Brock Purdy's San Francisco 49ers were on the road this week, meeting in Las Vegas. However, much like how the groom and bride avoid each other until the big day, the Chiefs and 49ers have stayed in separate venues over the last week.

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers stayed in Henderson, Nevada, about 40 minutes away from Allegiant Stadium and the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. They stayed at the Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs stayed at the Westin Lake resort at Lake Las Vegas, about 25 miles away from the Las Vegas Strip.

Today, it would appear, is the last day of the trip as either Travis Kelce or George Kittle's team will emerge victorious.