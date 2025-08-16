$110.5 million QB Sam Darnold gets real about "throwing players under the bus" while Seahawks aim for Super Bowl in 2025 season

Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is a leader. He likes to lead by example. A prime justification for this notion happened last season when he led the Minnesota Vikings to a playoff game and recorded 14 games. After signing a massive $110.5 million deal for three years with the Seahawks, the quarterback is now looking to lift his first-ever Super Bowl title.

The 28-year-old recently appeared on the Get God pod with Marshawn Lynch and Mike Robinson, where he gave a deeper dive into this season preparation. Head coach Mike Darnold also joined the conversation and shared his insights into the team's progress.

One of the prominent questions Darnold was asked was about his attitude towards QBs that often throw their players under the bus and lack accountability during press conferences. Darnold mentioned that he has always been a people's guy and likes to put them before everything else.

“I think at the end of the day, as a quarterback, you gotta know whether it's your fault or not, you take the ownership. That's the same thing as a head coach. Like, you know, win or lose, um, who gets credit for most of it, whether you win or lose, it's the quarterback and the head coach,” Darnold said to Lynch and Robinson on Friday. [Timestamp - 7:43]

The quarterback reiterated that it is essential to take accountability in order to maintain the momentum of the team.

“At the end of the day, the quarterback has the ball in his hands most of the time, and the head coach is the one who's in charge of the entire team and the vibe of the team. And so, um, you know, I take that responsibility,” he added.

Sam Darnold makes optimistic remarks after first preseason outing

The Seahawks’ second preseason game of 2025 against the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday saw Darnold take the field. Although in a limited capacity, the passer completed all four of his passes and recorded 34 yards.

After the matchup, he shared his excitement about coming to a new franchise and showing up in front of a large crowd in Seattle.

“I thought today, first of all, it was awesome just to get out there in front of the 12s,” said Darnold, who signed a three-year contract. And that atmosphere, too, I felt like that was kind of a perfect atmosphere. It felt like it was almost November; December was already out there in the rain,” Darnold said to the reporters.

The Seahawks will next play the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, Aug 23. With Darnold at the helm, nothing less than a national championship would be on the cards for Mike McDonald and team.

