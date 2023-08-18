$120,000,000 Tyreek Hill credits Madden for dominance in NFL

Tyreek Hill is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Last season he was traded by the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins, and many thought his production would take a hit as he will no longer play with Patrick Mahomes.

However, that wasn't the case, as Hill arguably had the best season of his career with Tua Tagovailoa as his quarterback. While most NFL players watch tapes and prepare for the games, Hill has a different approach to it.

The Miami Dolphins receiver recently claimed that he prepares for games by playing Madden. So far, the game has helped him comprehend the different styles of play of his opponents.

Tyreek Hill uses Madden to know his opponents better

Tyreek Hill stated that EA's Madden has great knowledge about the players' abilities and how they play in real life. It helps him to get ready to play against them.

Here's what Hill said:

"So, I feel like Madden has a good tell of how good players are. So I just played Madden the night before, and I go lick it out. So, let's say, for instance, it has the name of Nelson and Derek Stingley over the two phenomenal players, by the way."

"I just go get on Madden. I go to the E.A. rosters and then I scroll down and see what their awareness is. Their speed is and they sprint and that's how I get a good tail-on."

With the release of Madden 24 this week, we expect Hill to be more involved with the game, and gain more knowledge about his opponents.

The 29-year-old wide receiver has a dynamic personality both on and off the field, which is why fans often tune in to see his streams on Twitch where he usually plays Madden and Fortnite.

Tyreek Hill is aiming to have a 2000-yard season

Last season, Hill had 119 receptions for 1,710 yards and scored 9 touchdowns in 17 games. He could have very easily recorded 2000 yards if Tua Tagovailoa didn't get hurt, which is why the former Chiefs star is aiming to break that record this upcoming season.

Calvin Johnson currently holds the single-season receiving yards record with 1964 yards in the 2012 NFL season.

Hill has also stated that he may retire from the NFL after his current contract with the Dolphins is over, as he wishes to remain healthy for the rest of his life. He will be a free agent in 2027, but until then everyone will get to see the best out of NFL's most explosive player.

