Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has very lofty ambitions for both himself and his team.

The NFL's current highest-paid wide receiver wants to accomplish two things before completing what he calls his last-ever football contract: 1) become the first player ever to amass 2,000 receiving yards in a regular season (Cooper Kupp hit that mark only come the 2021-22 playoffs) and 2) give the Miami Dolphins their first Super Bowl title since the 1970's heyday of Larry Csonka.

Speaking with his friend Julius Collins on his podcast It Needed to Be Said, he said:

"I will break 2,000 yards next year bro. And all I'm gonna say is 2,000 yards was on my bucket list to get bro, before I leave the league. And y'all think the Cheetah is gonna leave without doing something he promised himself he gonna do as a jit? I got y'all, baby. Thank you. 2000 yards and another Super Bowl. We getting that. Believe that. Believe that. Thank you."

Tyreek Hill expects familiarity in Mike McDaniel’s system to propel Miami Dolphins in 2023

After six years and one Super Bowl title with the Kansas City Chiefs, Tyreek Hill shocked NFL fans by being traded to the Miami Dolphins in 2022. He immediately turned around the team's fortunes, helping them to a 9-8 record and a Wild Card berth; however, they lost at the Buffalo Bills.

Heading into his second season in Florida, however, Hill is confident that head coach Mike McDaniel can lead the team further, thanks to stronger chemistry. On the same podcast, he said:

"You should be excited. Here's why you should be excited. Because next year every player on this roster is going to be completely familiarized with the system and the culture and the organization that Mike McDaniel is trying to build. That should get you all excited about the future because it's bright."

The perennial Pro Bowler also praised the improvements Tua Tagovailoa has been making to his mobility:

"And for Tua to now understand how to move, how to run and how to protect yourself moving forward, I'm excited. I get goosebumps just thinking about it sometime bro. It's crazy. Because this offense was already special last year. Just imagine how special it's going to be this year."

