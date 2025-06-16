125 days after Super Bowl loss, Chiefs WR Rashee Rice delivers bold promise for 2025 NFL season

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice has issued a bold promise for himself and the team ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

The Chiefs are coming off a Super Bowl loss 125 days ago to the Philadelphia Eagles. As the Chiefs' three-peat came up short, Kansas City enters the season with a chip on its shoulder.

Entering the 2025 NFL season, Rice believes this Chiefs offense will be better and thinks the receiver room will pose problems for defenses.

“We got a lot of guys. We are deep in depth in the wide receiver group. We’re going to be explosive this year," Rice said on Saturday, according to KPRC 2 Houston's Aaron Wilson. "We’re just excited to put on a show to be honest. We know it’s gonna be a show. Only thing in the way right now is time, so we’re just waiting patiently.”

Rice will be healthy in 2025 after he had surgery in October to repair his LCL and hamstring. The former second-round pick is part of a Chiefs' receiver room that features Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, Skyy Moore, Jalen Royals and JuJu Smith-Schuster, among others.

Rashee Rice working his way through rehab

When Rashee Rice went down with an injury, it was a tough blow for the Chiefs' offense.

He has since been rehabbing his leg, making sure he is healthy for the 2025 NFL season.

"It's a hard process," Rice said of his recovery, via NFL.com. "If you love the game enough, it's nothing that can really take you away or discourage you that you can't get the job done."

Not only is he eager to return to the field, but Rice is glad to be playing alongside Travis Kelce again. Rice admitted he thought Kelce might retire, so when he announced he was coming back, Rice was thrilled to learn and play with him again.

"I was real concerned," Rice said about the possibility of Kelce retiring this offseason. "I ain't gonna lie. That's Trav. Me getting hurt last year was like kind of a wake-up call. I really wanted him to come back. [You] kind of realize the guys that you get to play with once it's all over."

Before the injury in 2024, Rice recorded 24 receptions for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

