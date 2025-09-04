$13,000,000 Jets LB drops blunt warning for Aaron Rodgers ahead of Week 1 game vs. Steelers

Aaron Rodgers' former New York Jets teammate, Jermaine Johnson, had a warning for the quarterback ahead of their Week 1 showdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The four-time NFL MVP joined Mike Tomlin's team on a one-year deal in June after being waived by the Jets.During a press conference on Sunday, Jermaine Johnson was asked about facing Aaron Rodgers in their season opener at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sept. 7. The linebacker, who is playing under the fifth-year option of his four-year rookie deal worth around $13 million, said he is not afraid to take down Rodgers on the field.&quot;I don't care who's back there,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;I got a job to do for this team. Whoever the quarterback is, I get paid to put him down.&quot;Rodgers had joined the Jets in 2023 after 18 years with the Green Bay Packers. However, his debut campaign with the team came to an abrupt end following a season-ending injury in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.He made a comeback last season. However, the Jets finished third in the AFC East with a disappointing 5-12 record, and Rodgers could only muster 3,897 yards and 28 passing TDs.Following his exit, the Jets signed Justin Fields in March to a two-year deal worth $40 million. He is set to take over as the starting quarterback after spending last season on the Steelers' QB depth chart alongside Russell Wilson.Aaron Rodgers opens up about facing Jets in season openerDuring Wednesday's media availability, the Super Bowl XLV champion was questioned about his thoughts on returning to MetLife Stadium on Sept. 7.Rodgers replied that for him, it was just a regular-season opener and that he was excited about making his debut for the Steelers.&quot;Yeah, it's Week 1,&quot; Rodgers said via ESPN.com. &quot;I'd just be excited for Week 1.&quot;Apart from the veteran, Mike Tomlin also acquired rookie Will Howard in this year's NFL draft. Last Friday on &quot;The Pat McAfee Show,&quot; Howard shared his thoughts about learning the game from the four-time NFL MVP.&quot;He taught me a ton and he's super open,&quot; Howard said. &quot;Even if he has a bad play at practice where he might be pissed off, if I ask, 'Hey what was your thought process there?' He'll come over to me, no matter how pissed off, and he'll tell me.&quot;Can Aaron Rodgers guide the Pittsburgh Steelers to make a Super Bowl appearance this year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.