“14-3 soon” “False start guaranteed”: NFL fans flame Darren Waller as Dolphins TE returns to practice ahead of Week 4 clash vs. Jets

Darren Waller has not been present at the start of the season for the Miami Dolphins. He's watching from afar as the franchise has a poor 0-3 record so far, with the offense struggling for most of the year.
Waller un-retired during the offseason to join the Miami Dolphins. He expected to join a team contending for playoffs and maybe the first division title since the 2008 season. However, he's now in danger of missing the postseason once again, and unless a dramatic turnaround happens, he'll have lots of free time in January.
Waller finally returned to practice and has a shot to make his season debut in Week 4, as the Dolphins take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. When a video of his presence in practice emerged on Twitter, fans were quick to troll his return at a time when the season is unraveling:
"14-3 soon", wrote one fan.
"Holding penalty & false start guaranteed", joked a second fan.
"He’ll be sidelined before the second half of the first quarter", a third fan wrote.
In July, the Miami Dolphins sent a 2026 sixth-round pick to the New York Giants to acquire the tight end's rights. Even though he was retired, his rights were still possessed by the Giants, who sanctioned the trade.
Darren Waller details reasons for NFL return with Miami Dolphins following retirement
The tight end has had a public battle to remain sober in recent years. He's a recovering drug addict and alcoholic, and his best years in the league happened while he was undergoing the recovery process, mainly with the Las Vegas Raiders.
In a piece with the Miami Herald, back in July, he detailed the reasons for his comeback:
"I’m making sure what I’m living, and what I’m walking, I’m practicing. There are times when I’ve weaved away from that a little bit. This last year, that’s something I was able to lock in on. I feel like I’m coming into this environment to be effective, and stay grounded.”
His last season in the NFL was in 2023, when he played for the New York Giants and had 552 yards and a touchdown.
