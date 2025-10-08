"14 f**king penalties": Travis Kelce expresses disappointment after blowing 14-point lead against Jaguars

The Kansas City Chiefs opened the season with two consecutive defeats but bounced back with successive wins, sending a warning to teams across the league. However, the Chiefs reverted to type in the Week 5 clash against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Ad

The Chiefs held a 14-0 lead in the second quarter but allowed the Jaguars to score 21 unanswered points by the end of the third quarter. Despite a late rally in an intense fourth quarter, the Chiefs failed to claw their way back into the game, losing 31-28.

Veteran Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce vented his frustration on the "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Jason, lamenting the penalties that killed their momentum and cost them the game.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I mean, we go up 14 points man, we can't let them get back into it, it's just what it is, 14-point lead on top of that 14 f**king penalties," Travis said (Timestamp 28:21 onwards). "There's a stat out there, I guess we out-gain the Jags by 157 yards and it's frustrating to see that turnover battle, you know, and time of possession, and it's just it's so frustrating to lose a game after that."

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Kansas City committed 13 penalties for 109 yards while the Jaguars had four for 25 yards.

Travis Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes acknowledged his crucial mistake from Jaguars loss

Travis Kelce is not the only Chiefs star to bemoan the defensive lapses, as two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes echoed his teammates' sentiments after the frustrating Week 5 loss.

“We have the guys and we’ve executed at certain points in games and looked really good, but we crush ourselves with penalties and mistakes,” Mahomes said. “We’ve done that to ourselves all season long. We’ve got to be better. We’ve lost too many games already.”

Ad

Mahomes was involved in a crucial play in the third quarter with the scores tied at 14-14 as the Chiefs quarterback threw a game-defining pick-six from inside the five-yard line.

“It was a great call by them defensively, and obviously a great play by him getting the pick,” Mahomes said. “I’ve got to find a way to tackle him or slow him down after the interception.”

The Chiefs lost the game on the final drive from the Jaguars on Monday, making it their third one-score game loss this season. They had a league-best 11 one-score wins last season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More

Jaguars Fans! Check out the latest Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule and dive into the Jaguars Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.