$150,000,000 DK Metcalf deal is unprecedented for Steelers, NFL analyst claims

The Pittsburgh Steelers trading for and extending wide receiver DK Metcalf caught many by surprise. The Steelers were in the market for another wide receiver this off-season, and the Seattle Seahawks were open to trading Metcalf. The two agreed on a trade that sent the Steelers' 2025 second-round draft pick in exchange for Metcalf as well as swapping sixth and seventh-rounders.

Upon landing Metcalf, the Steelers extended Metcalf to a four-year $132 million extension with his current contract now being five years, $150 million.

Perhaps no one in the football world was more surprised than ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio. Speaking on Thursday's ProFootballTalk, Florio thinks the move that the Steelers made for Metcalf is being overshadowed by the fact that the team is also chasing Aaron Rodgers:

"All this talk about Rodgers has also obscured that what the Steelers did with DK Metcalf to give him a five year $150 million contract. I first discovered the National Football League on the day of the Immaculate Reception in 1972. I've been paying attention to Steelers for 52 years and three months now. They've never done this, and this is not an exaggeration.

"They have never done something like this, where they commit that kind of money, top of market or close to it, money to a guy who's never played for the team before. This is stunning."

DK Metcalf's massive contract extension isn't the norm for the Pittsburgh Steelers

DK Metcalf's four-year $132 million contract extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers is by far the largest contract the team has ever given out.

Prior to Metcalf, the largest deal the Steelers handed out happened to be last season, when they signed linebacker Patrick Queen to a three-year deal worth $41 million with $13.84 million guaranteed.

The largest contract they've given one of their own players came in 2021 when they gave T.J. Watt a four-year extension worth over $112 million with $80 million guaranteed. The largest offensive contract given out in Steelers franchise history came in 2008 when they signed Ben Roethlisberger to a six-year, $87 million extension.

With that in mind, Florio is right. The Steelers making the aggressive move to trade for and extend Metcalf with the contract they gave him was very un-Steelers-like. Do you think the Steelers will continue their trend of being aggressive in the future and will it help them go deep into the postseason?

