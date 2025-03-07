The Jacksonville Jaguars are in complete rebuild mode (again). Heading into this season, the team has a new coaching staff led by Liam Coen and a new brass with James Gladstone serving as their new general manager.

The brass and management have made many roster changes in the Jaguars' new regime ahead of the 2025 season. The team traded wide receiver Christian Kirk to the Houston Texans and released cornerback Ronald Darby, tight end Evan Engram, and wide receivers Devin Duvernay and Josh Reynolds.

Center Mitch Morse announced his retirement after signing a two-year deal with the team last offseason.

On Thursday, star defensive end Josh Hines-Allen, who signed a five-year extension worth $150 million, including $88 million guaranteed last off-season, made his feelings known about the Jags' recent moves on X.

"Never seen these many moves being made in Duval. We got something cooking big over here. Can’t wait to see the final result," Hines-Allen tweeted.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have over $60 million in cap space with all of their recent moves

Jacksonville Jaguars Introduce Liam Coen as New Head Coach - Source: Getty

It's going to be a completely new team in Jacksonville this season. They'll have a few new starting offensive linemen, tight end Brenton Strange will likely be the new starting tight end, there will be a few new wide receivers, and new pieces on the defensive side of the ball.

The Jags enter free agency with the seventh-most cap space at $60 million following their recent moves. They're expected to be active this off-season in free agency.

Some have even linked the Jacksonville Jaguars to wide receivers Chris Godwin and Cooper Kupp, who were coached under new head coach Liam Coen.

The Jags also have the fifth overall pick in the draft. With a number of needs, it's anybody's guess as to what position or who they will draft with that selection. There is also the possibility that the team trades back with a team looking to trade up in the draft to accumulate more draft picks while it enters its rebuild with its new regime.

