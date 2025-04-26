$160,000,000 worth Matthew McConaughey makes feelings known on Gunnar Helm being drafted by Titans as key weapon for Cam Ward

The Tennessee Titans have already started a new era for the franchise, taking Cam Ward with the first overall pick and fixing the quarterback position. But the rest of the class involved a plethora of interesting prospects, including tight end Gunnar Helm in the fourth round, who caught the eye of famous actor Matthew McConaughey.

McConaughey, who's a notable Texas Longhorns fan and who has a net worth of $160,000,000 according to specialized website Celebrity Net Worth, praised the selection of Gunnar Helm by the Titans:

Helm is the second of three selections made to bolster Ward's options. The first pick of the day was also made by the Titans, who picked wide receiver Chimere Dike from Florida; after Helm, wide receiver Elic Ayomanor was also selected to give options to Ward.

Guard Jackson Slater, from Sacramento State, was also selected to help the protection of their new quarterback.

Matthew McConaughey is a constant presence at Longhorns games

The actor, who was born in Uvalde, Texas, attended SMU before changing his allegiance to Texas. He's a minority owner of Austin FC in the MLS, and is constantly seen at the sidelines during Longhorns games.

During the 2024 season, the Longhorns made it to the Semifinal of the College Football Playoff, losing to Ohio State. The first Longhorn taken in the 2025 draft was Kelvin Banks Jr., who went #9 to the New Orleans Saints.

Which picks the Tennessee Titans have made in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Before the start of the sixth round, Brian Callahan's team has already picked six players:

Round 1, pick 1: Cam Ward, QB

Round 2, pick 20: Oluwafemi Oladejo, EDGE

Round 3, pick 18: Kevin Winston, S

Round 4, pick 1: Chimere Dike, WR

Round 4, pick 34: Elic Ayomanor, WR

Round 5, pick 31: Jackson Slater, OG

The Titans still have two more picks to make in the 2025 draft. They'll have two picks in the sixth round but no choices available in the final round. The most important task was done: Ward will be leading the franchise for years to come, and Brian Callahan's mission is to develop him.

