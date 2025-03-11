$19,500,000 Patriots star begins Kyle Juszczyk recruitment drive in 2 words after shocking release from 49ers

Kyle Juszczyk has been a free agent for less than a day and he is already getting recruitment pitches across the NFL. New England Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne jumped in on social media X to advocate for his team to sign the former San Francisco 49ers fullback. Bourne played with Juszczyk on the 49ers from 2017 to 2020 before joining the New England Patriots.

Ad

Content creator Brianna Pire posted a photo of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as a reply to the news that the 49ers are releasing Juszczyk.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bourne, who signed a 3-year, $19.5 million contract extension with New England in 2024, then replied to Pire’s tweet with a two-word reaction.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Do it!!!!!!😎😎😎”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Kyle Juszczyk was a surprise entrant into the free agency pool when the 49ers decided to part ways with their long-time fullback. Juszczyk is considered the most prominent fullback left in the game today and has earned a Pro Bowl selection in all eight of his seasons with the 49ers.

Juszczyk was the ultimate utility player, doing whatever the team asked of him. He blocked when needed and also contributed as a rusher and pass catcher. He accumulated a total of 18 touchdowns during his tenure with San Francisco.

Ad

The 49ers' move to release Juszczyk saves them $2.9 million against the salary cap. At 33 and with twelve seasons in the league, it is natural to wonder if Juszczyk intends to retire. However, indications suggest that he intends to continue playing. If he does, the New England Patriots could be a suitable destination.

Josh McDaniels is one of the few coordinators left who still value the fullback position. He is returning to the Patriots for his third stint as their offensive coordinator under new coach Mike Vrabel. He had previously used James Develin and Jakob Johnson in that role in 2019.

Ad

Kyle Juszczyk was previously the longest-tenured 49er

Releasing their long-time fullback continues a string of decisions made by San Francisco 49ers General Manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan to revamp the team. Kyle Juszczyk was one of their first signings when they took over the team in 2017.

The 49ers had also traded away wide receiver Deebo Samuel to the Washinton Commanders last week. Samuel was with the team since 2019. They also lost Dre Greenlaw, Charvarius Ward, Aaron Banks, Talanoa Hufanga, Elijah Mitchell and Jaylon Moore in free agency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New England Patriots Nation! Check out the latest Patriots Schedule and dive into the New England Patriots Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.