$2,000,000,000 Chiefs owner Clark Hunt opens up on F-minus grade in NFLPA survey, speaks plans to upgrade facility

After the NFLPA survey gave Chiefs owner Clark Hunt an F-minus grade following the season, it showed a disconnect between an underachieving ownership group, compared to players and coaches who were leaving it out all on the field. Speaking to The Athletic, the Kansas City owner stressed that they are planning to invest in the training facilities to improve their standing. He said,

“We are making some pretty significant investments in the training facility this year and we’ll continue to do that. We’ve outgrown that building in a number of ways.”

There were suggestions that the players had been promised a better locker room and training facilities if they won the Super Bowl but Clark Hunt said that there was no such understanding on his part. Calling it a 'miscommunication', he said,

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I have spoken to some of our veteran players about that, and they’ve confirmed to me that it was miscommunication. Certainly, I personally never said anything to them about a renovation of the locker room. It was a misunderstanding.”

He also added that he is waiting for the approval to go ahead and modernize Arrowhead. It is part of the plan that will see them host the FIFA World Cup and also see the Kansas City Royals move to a new home downtown. Clark Hunt said that the training facility will follow these improvements, adding,

“We’re excited about the opportunity to extend (the stadium’s lease) for 25 years. Arrowhead’s been a great home. Even today, it’s still one of the best stadiums in the NFL. We’re very excited about the opportunity to modernize Arrowhead. If we’re fortunate enough to have the vote pass, we’ll turn our attention to the training facility.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid gives backing to owner Clark Hunt despite F-minus NFLPA survey result

Andy Reid came to the defense of his embattled owner and said that he has been good for creating a winning mentality for the franchise. The head coach said,

“I think Clark does a great job. Whatever they say about everything else, I give him an A-plus because he gives us an opportunity to win games. As a coach, that’s what you like. He’s not just right over the top of you, beating you up every five minutes. He gets it. We have a great working relationship. He allows us to get players and keep players. That’s a tough thing to do as you navigate through the salary cap.”

Expand Tweet

The Chiefs' Super Bowl-winning run is certainly helping paper over cracks, but Clark Hunt should aim to fix the problems as fast as he can.