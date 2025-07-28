  • home icon
  2 days after Bengals signed Shemar Stewart, Adam Schefter sounds alarm about Trey Hendrickson's contract drama

By Orlando Silva
Published Jul 28, 2025 19:20 GMT
Shortly after tackling down the Shemar Stewart's contract situation, the Cincinnati Bengals now have the Trey Hendrickson saga as the final predicament of what has been a busy offseason for the AFC North franchise. Stewart agreed to a fully guaranteed four-year, $18,969,280 contract with the Bengals amid rumors that he could return to Texas A&M and be eligible for next year's draft.

Ironically, Stewart was considered Hendrickson's replacement, but the Bengals were on the verge of losing both players due to their reluctance to pay them.

NFL insider Adam Schefter joined "The Pat McAfee Show" on Monday to share the latest on this situation, reporting that there's a big disagreement between the team and Trey Hendrickson regarding how much money will be guaranteed in a new deal.

"The deal is in place, but there is a disagreement over the guaranteed money in the deal," Schefter said. "And it's a big disagreement so far. Now, maybe the two sides can figure out a way to bridge their differences, but the Bengals typically have not guaranteed full deals.
"They did it for Joe Burrow, they did it essentially for Ja'Marr Chase. They're not willing to do it for Trey Hendrickson... The whole issue, the whole hang up, and the reason that Trey Hendrickson still is in Florida today is over guaranteed money."
Hendrickson is set to make $21 million in 2025, having no guarantees beyond this season. Outside of Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons, he's the only star pass rusher to not get a new contract this offseason after Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt secured new deals with the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, respectively.

The 30-year-old DE played 17 games last season and recorded 46 tackles while leading the league in sacks (17.5) and forcing two fumbles.

Joe Burrow has strong opinion on Trey Hendrickson's saga

Bengals' star QB Joe Burrow is among those eager to see the Trey Hendrickson saga come to an end. On Wednesday, the veteran labeled Hendrickson's absence in practice as "disappointing."

"Yeah, obviously disappointing," Burrow said. "You know you'd like to have all your guys out there on Day 1 to try to build that cohesion that I was talking about earlier. But that's not how it usually works out. You know, it's business and that is how it's gone... It can be frustrating. But you know, it's the business of the NFL. That's how it goes."
The Bengals have unfinished business after a rollercoaster 2024 season, and having Hendrickson on the field will elevate their chances of succeeding.

Edited by Orlando Silva
