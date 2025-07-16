2 weeks after giving birth to daughter, Charlotte, Tucker Kraft’s wife, Baylee, posts pics from first family photoshoot

Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft and his wife, Baylee, welcomed a baby girl, Charlotte Claire Kraft, earlier this month.

On Monday, Baylee provided a glimpse of their life as a family of three, posting some sweet snaps with the newborn.

In the first photo, Baylee posed while carrying Charliot in her arms, and her husband lovingly kissed her forehead. She wore a floral-printed white dress. Her husband twinned with her, wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans and carefully held the baby's head with his hand.

It was followed by a romantic snap of the couple sharing a kiss. In one candid photo, the Packers tight end is seen carefully holding the baby.

Tucker Kraft and Baylee announced the big news about the arrival of their daughter in a post on Instagram last week. They shared a post with the baby's details.

"Our Greatest Blessing, Charlotte Claire Kraft 🤍 7/2/25 • 7lbs 10oz" Baylee wrote in the caption.

They posted four adorable pictures of the newborn, peacefully sleeping by the side of a signboard displaying her name.

Tucker Kraft's wife, Baylee, shared her maternity photoshoot

In an Instagram post on June 17, Tucker Kraft’s wife, Baylee, shared a few pictures from her maternity photoshoot. In the caption, she reflected on her excitement for the baby.

"So excited to meet this little babe," Baylee wrote.

Baylee Kraft posted a few black-and-white snaps of herself posing in a field, along with a few colored ones. She wore a white crop top and a matching skirt and posed by showing off her baby bump, caressing it.

Meanwhile, in another Instagram post on June 2, she shared a glimpse of her vacation in the Bay of Green Bay. She posed in an olive bikini with her dog.

"Constantly checking the UV," she wrote.

In the second slide, she shared an adorable video of her husband and dog. Tucker Kraft and Baylee tied the knot in May 2024, one year after their engagement.

Kraft is enjoying the offseason these days while preparing for his third season with the Green Bay Packers. He was the third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Last season, the 24-year-old recorded 707 receiving yards along with seven touchdowns. The Packers qualified for the playoffs but lost against the Philadelphia Eagles and missed the opportunity to qualify for the Super Bowl. They start the new season against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 8.

