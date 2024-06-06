"2 years, double the fun" — Rams HC Sean McVay celebrates wedding anniversary with wife Veronika Khomyn

It's been two years since Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay married wife Veronika Khomyn, and the two recently celebrated their wedding anniversary in style. On Tuesday, Veronika Khomyn took to her Instagram to share a quick look into their anniversary celebrations.

Sean McVay celebrates wedding anniversary with wife Veronika Khomyn (Image Source: Instagram/@veronika.khomyn)

The Ukrainian realtor shared snaps from her wedding day on her Instagram story. In one picture, Veronika appeared to be in an intimate moment with her husband, which she captioned with a heartwarming message.

“2 years, double the fun," the caption read.

In another picture, she appeared to be dancing with her husband, Sean McVay, at the Beverly Hills Hotel. This is followed by another snap in which the Super Bowl-winning head coach appears to be posing with a cake in the shape of the Lombardi Trophy.

Reflecting on Sean McVay's relationship with Veronika Khomyn

Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn married on June 4, 2022, in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The wedding ceremony was conducted by Tom Raponi, an ex-football player. Even though the wedding was quite secluded, Odell Beckham Jr. became the infamous guest for crashing the wedding without an invitation.

The wedding came almost a decade after Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay first started dating back in 2013. The two reportedly met at George Mason University when McVay was assistant tight ends coach for the Washington Commanders while Khomyn was a student of international business.

Veronika Khomyn has a bachelor's degree from George Mason University. She also finished her master's degree at Arizona State University, where she majored in global management. Even though Veronika Khomyn is well known for being a Ukrainian model, she decided to make a full-time career in real estate.

After dating for more than half a decade, Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay got engaged in June 2019 while on vacation in France. Almost a year after they were married, the NFL couple became parents to their first child in October 2023.

"Just amazing how well my wife handled it and what a stud she was through that whole process, and even yesterday. The people were amazing in terms of the nurses and doctors, and their help. He’s here, he’s healthy, he’s feeling good. And what a blessing it is," McVay said to The Athletic after his son's birth.

Sean McVay's grandfather was a significant influence in his life, and the head coach honors him with his son's middle name. During an interview, McVay expressed how his grandfather had a special bond with not just him but his wife as well.