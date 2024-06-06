"2 years, double the fun" — Rams HC Sean McVay celebrates wedding anniversary with wife Veronika Khomyn

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "2 years, double the fun" — Rams HC Sean McVay celebrates wedding anniversary with wife Veronika Khomyn

"2 years, double the fun" — Rams HC Sean McVay celebrates wedding anniversary with wife Veronika Khomyn

By Shanu Singh
Modified Jun 06, 2024 15:19 GMT
&quot;2 years, double the fun&quot;: Rams HC Sean McVay celebrates wedding anniversary with wife Veronika Khomyn
Sports: The 2022 ESPY Awards-Red Carpet (Image Source: Getty, Instagram/@veronika.khomyn)

It's been two years since Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay married wife Veronika Khomyn, and the two recently celebrated their wedding anniversary in style. On Tuesday, Veronika Khomyn took to her Instagram to share a quick look into their anniversary celebrations.

Sean McVay celebrates wedding anniversary with wife Veronika Khomyn (Image Source: Instagram/@veronika.khomyn)
Sean McVay celebrates wedding anniversary with wife Veronika Khomyn (Image Source: Instagram/@veronika.khomyn)

The Ukrainian realtor shared snaps from her wedding day on her Instagram story. In one picture, Veronika appeared to be in an intimate moment with her husband, which she captioned with a heartwarming message.

also-read-trending Trending
“2 years, double the fun," the caption read.

In another picture, she appeared to be dancing with her husband, Sean McVay, at the Beverly Hills Hotel. This is followed by another snap in which the Super Bowl-winning head coach appears to be posing with a cake in the shape of the Lombardi Trophy.

Reflecting on Sean McVay's relationship with Veronika Khomyn

Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn married on June 4, 2022, in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The wedding ceremony was conducted by Tom Raponi, an ex-football player. Even though the wedding was quite secluded, Odell Beckham Jr. became the infamous guest for crashing the wedding without an invitation.

The wedding came almost a decade after Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay first started dating back in 2013. The two reportedly met at George Mason University when McVay was assistant tight ends coach for the Washington Commanders while Khomyn was a student of international business.

Veronika Khomyn has a bachelor's degree from George Mason University. She also finished her master's degree at Arizona State University, where she majored in global management. Even though Veronika Khomyn is well known for being a Ukrainian model, she decided to make a full-time career in real estate.

After dating for more than half a decade, Veronika Khomyn and Sean McVay got engaged in June 2019 while on vacation in France. Almost a year after they were married, the NFL couple became parents to their first child in October 2023.

"Just amazing how well my wife handled it and what a stud she was through that whole process, and even yesterday. The people were amazing in terms of the nurses and doctors, and their help. He’s here, he’s healthy, he’s feeling good. And what a blessing it is," McVay said to The Athletic after his son's birth.

Sean McVay's grandfather was a significant influence in his life, and the head coach honors him with his son's middle name. During an interview, McVay expressed how his grandfather had a special bond with not just him but his wife as well.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी