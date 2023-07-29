$200,000,000 Aaron Rodgers leaves Tom Brady behind with special milestone ahead of 2023 season

Aaron Rodgers will forever be remembered as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, but his legacy is nothing when compared to Tom Brady, one of his greatest rivals who also eliminated him during the 2020 playoffs.

But there's finally one thing where he has surpassed Brady and he's going to stay there until the end of his career. A season-based milestone voted by the NFL players which attracts plenty of scrutiny every year.

With his appearance at 51st place, Rodgers appeared on every top 100 list since it’s debut in 2011, his 13th time in a row. Brady also had the same milestone ever since the ranking begin, but with his retirement, he wasn't elegible for a new appearance.

It's important to point out that, while the New York Jets quarterback has more appearances overall, Brady has sloted in the top 10 more times (11 to 8) and he has also been ranked at the top of the list four times, while Rodgers never went further than second.

Aaron Rodgers' Top 100 rankings: Jets quarterback was never ranked at the top

It's mind boggling to see the quarterback never ranked at the top of the list by his fellow players, despite being a four-time MVP who has dominated the league for more than a decade.

In 2022, he was ranked third while Brady led the list; Rodgers sat at 2nd in 2015 while the GOAT was a place behind. They've been together in the top 5 for multiple times - it's really difficult to understand why the players felt like the former Packers quarterback did not deserve the first place even though he defeated them time and time again.

The drop until 51st is justified due to his drop in performance in 2022, which could be explained by the loss of important offensive pieces around him, such as Davante Adams. His own level was also below his standards, and as a result, the Packers missed the playoffs.

The New York Jets are now hoping that it was just a small dip. They are putting all eggs on one basket. It better be the right one.