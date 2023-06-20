Aaron Rodgers is involved with many other business ventures off of the football field. His massive earnings during his NFL career has allowed him to do so. One of his most recent ventures is starting a sports information platform with business partner Ryan Rottman. The two are co-founders of the upcoming Online Sports Database, which is currently in the developmental stages.

Rodgers and Rottman recently made a polarizing announcement that they would seek crowdfunding to hopefully raise $1.235 million toward their project. Aaron Rodgers signed a massive contract extension last year worth more than $50 million in AAV across three seasons. This makes it strange, to say the least, that he's crowdfunding for such a relatively small amount of money.

Many NFL fans took serious issues with Rodgers' decision to seek for others to pay for his business venture rather than using his own money, which he can more than afford to do so. Some of them went on Twitter to roast the superstar quarterback for his seemingly greedy decision.

Here are some of the top comments about the situation:

HotBoySoup @HotBoySoup ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Aaron Rodgers is due to make more than $100 million over the next two years. He's nevertheless passing the hat to raise $1.235 million for his fledgling online sports information venture. Seriously. profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2023/06/20/aar… Aaron Rodgers is due to make more than $100 million over the next two years. He's nevertheless passing the hat to raise $1.235 million for his fledgling online sports information venture. Seriously. profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2023/06/20/aar… Fuck him twitter.com/profootballtal… Fuck him twitter.com/profootballtal…

Librado Velazquez @Big_Homie28 @ProFootballTalk Keep this energy when reporting on owners asking for tax payer money to fund there stadiums @ProFootballTalk Keep this energy when reporting on owners asking for tax payer money to fund there stadiums

Olde school @oldejournalist @ProFootballTalk The arrogance of this man. Hitting people up for an investment that is pocket change for him. @ProFootballTalk The arrogance of this man. Hitting people up for an investment that is pocket change for him.

Ezekiel @phinsanity32 ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Aaron Rodgers is due to make more than $100 million over the next two years. He's nevertheless passing the hat to raise $1.235 million for his fledgling online sports information venture. Seriously. profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2023/06/20/aar… Aaron Rodgers is due to make more than $100 million over the next two years. He's nevertheless passing the hat to raise $1.235 million for his fledgling online sports information venture. Seriously. profootballtalk.nbcsports.com/2023/06/20/aar… $100 mil over the next two years... And Jets fans think he decided to not retire because he really wanted to just play for the Jets 🤣 twitter.com/ProFootballTal… $100 mil over the next two years... And Jets fans think he decided to not retire because he really wanted to just play for the Jets 🤣 twitter.com/ProFootballTal…

Aaron Rodgers' contract extension during the 2022 NFL offseason with the Green Bay Packers will carry over to the New York Jets in 2023. This means he is set to make more than $100 million over the next two years, unless he agrees to restructure his current deal.

Not only is Rodgers one of the highest-paid players in the 2023 NFL season, but he's one of the richest NFL players of all time. This is one of the biggest reasons why so many fans are taking issue with the fact that he's crowdfunding a million dollars.

What is Aaron Rodgers' net worth in 2023?

Aaron Rodgers is estimated to have a net worth of $200 million entering the 2023 NFL season. He currently has the highest net worth of any active NFL player now that Tom Brady officially announced his retirement.

Rodgers has consistently ranked among the highest-paid players in the NFL since signing his first mega-contract in 2013. He has already totaled a massive $315 million from just his team contracts. He also became the first player in American sports history to average more than $50 million in AAV when he signed his three-year extension with the Packers in 2022.

Rodgers will carry an AAV of $50.3 million into the 2023 NFL season. Just Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts currently rank higher after each signing their new mega-deals during the offseason.

