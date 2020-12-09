NFL Playoffs: Who is the No. 1 seed in the AFC?

Even after losing their first game of the NFL season, Pittsburgh Steelers remain at the top of the AFC playoff standings.

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season with an undefeated record, 11-0. The question of would the Steelers go undefeated started to loom around the NFL. On Monday, the Washington Football Team silenced those questions, handing the Pittsburgh Steelers their first loss of the season.

Pittsburgh Steelers (11-1) still lead AFC playoff race

Pittsburgh found ways all year to make the big play on offense or the big stand on defense to keep their undefeated streak alive. The Steelers escaped a lot of games that many fans thought they would lose. It's crazy to think that the one game they should've won was the game that ended their undefeated streak.

After their Week 13 loss to the Washington Football Team, the Pittsburgh Steelers remained at the top of the AFC playoff standings. The Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) are right on the coattails of the Steelers. When it comes to tiebreakers, the Steelers only loss is to a non-conference opponent.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are 10-0 against AFC teams and the Chiefs are 9-1 against AFC teams. The Steelers own the tiebreaker because of the better conference record. If both the Steelers and Chiefs win out and both go 15-1, the Steelers would be the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs.

Final stretch of the 2020 season for the Steelers

The top-seeded Pittsburgh Steelers have a tough four-game stretch to end the 2020 NFL season. Three out of their last four games are on the road, and three out of their last four are against playoff teams. The Pittsburgh Steelers head to Buffalo to face the Bills in a huge Week 14 game with a lot of playoff implications.

The Steelers head to Cincinnati after playing Buffalo. If the Steelers were to lose Sunday at Buffalo and at home against the Indianapolis Colts, it could put them in a tough spot. In Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers play their rival Cleveland Browns on the road.

That game could be for the AFC North division title. Both the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns could go into Week 17 with 12-3 records. It's crazy to think that the Steelers could go from being undefeated to playing a road playoff game. But for right now the Steelers are still at the top of the AFC heading into Week 14 of the 2020 NFL Season.