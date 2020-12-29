2020 NFL Season: NFL schedule Week 17

There will not be a "Thursday Night Football" game or a "Monday Night Football" game in Week 17 of the NFL season; everything will be done on Sunday.
NFL Week 17 has finally approached us and it feels like the season has flown by. It is fitting that the worst division in football will close out the 2020 NFL Season to determine a winner.
The 2020 NFL Season will be wrapped up on Sunday night. Philadelphia Eagles will play against the Washington Football Team in a game that will determine the NFC East division. NFL Week 17 is full of games that will determine who is in the NFL playoffs and who is going to be throwing NFL playoff parties.
Here is the scheduled games for Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season.
NFL Week 17 Schedule
Sunday 1 p.m. EST
(10-5) Miami Dolphins vs (11-3) Buffalo Bills
Location: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY
Time: 1:00pm ET
How to Watch: CBS, Fubio TV
Line: Buffalo -2.0
Last Five Games: Buffalo Bills 4-1, Miami Dolphins 4-1
(10-5) Baltimore Ravens vs (4-10-1) Cincinnati Bengals
Location: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH
Time: 1:00pm ET
How to Watch: CBS, Fubio TV
Line: Baltimore -11.5
Last Five Games: Baltimore Ravens 4-1, Cincinnati Bengals 2-3
(12-3) Pittsburgh Steelers vs (10-5) Cleveland Browns
Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH
Time: 1:00pm ET
How to Watch: CBS, Fubio TV
Line: Cleveland -6.5
Last Five Games: Pittsburgh Steelers 2-3, Cleveland Browns 3-2
(6-9) Minnesota Vikings vs (5-10) Detroit Lions
Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Time: 1:00pm ET
How to Watch: FOX, Fubio TV, FOX Sports App
Line: Minnesota -6.5
Last Five Games: Minnesota Vikings 2-3, Detroit Lions 1-4
(2-13) New York Jets vs (6-8) New England Patriots
Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA
Time: 1:00pm ET
How to Watch: CBS, Fubio TV
Line: New England -3.5
Last Five Games: New York Jets 2-3, New England Patriots 2-3
(6-9) Dallas Cowboys vs (5-10) New York Giants
Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ
Time: 1:00pm ET
How to Watch: FOX, Fubio TV, FOX Sports App
Line: Dallas -2.5
Five Games: Dallas Cowboys 3-2, New York Giants 2-3
(4-11) Atlanta Falcons vs (10-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Time: 1:00pm ET
How to Watch: FOX, Fubio TV, FOX Sports App
Line: Tampa Bay -6.5
Last Five Games: Atlanta Falcons 1-4, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-2
NFL Week 17
Sunday 4:25 p.m. EST
(12-3) Green Bay Packers vs (8-7) Chicago Bears
Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
Time: 4:25pm ET
How to Watch: FOX, Fubio TV, FOX Sports App
Line: Green Bay -5.5
Last Five Games: Green Bay Packers 5-0, Chicago Bears 3-2
(7-8) Las Vegas Raiders vs (5-10) Denver Broncos
Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO
Time: 4:25pm ET
How to Watch: CBS, Fubio TV
Line: Las Vegas -2.5
Last Five Games: Las Vegas Raiders 1-4, Denver Broncos 1-4
(1-14) Jacksonville Jaguars vs (10-5) Indianapolis Colts
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Time: 4:25pm ET
How to Watch: CBS, Fubio TV
Line: Indianapolis -14.0
Last Five Games: Jacksonville Jaguars 0-5, Indianapolis Colts 3-2
(6-9) Los Angeles Chargers vs (14-1) Kansas City Chiefs
Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO
Time: 4:25pm ET
How to Watch: FOX, Fubio TV, FOX Sports App
Line: N/A
Last Five Games: Los Angeles Chargers 3-2, Kansas City Chiefs 5-0
(8-7) Arizona Cardinals vs (9-6) Los Angeles Rams
Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Time: 4:25pm ET
How to Watch: CBS, Fubio TV
Line: N/A
Last Five Games: Arizona Cardinals 2-3, Los Angeles Rams 2-3
(11-4) Seattle Seahawks vs (6-9) San Francisco 49ers
Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Time: 4:25pm ET
How to Watch: FOX, Fubio TV, FOX Sports App
Line: Seattle -4.5
Last Five Games: Seattle Seahawks 4-1, San Francisco 49ers 2-3
(11-4) New Orleans Saints vs (5-10) Carolina Panthers
Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Time: 4:25pm ET
How to Watch: FOX, Fubio TV, FOX Sports App
Line: New Orleans -6.5
Last Five Games: New Orleans Saints 3-2, Carolina Panthers 2-3
(10-5) Tennessee Titans vs (4-11) Houston Texans
Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Time: 4:25pm ET
How to Watch: CBS, Fubio TV
Line: Tennessee -7.5
Last Five Games: Tennessee Titans 3-2, Houston Texans 1-4
NFL Week 17
'Sunday Night Football'
(6-9) Washington Football Team vs (4-10-1) Philadelphia Eagles
Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA
Time: 8:20pm ET
How to Watch: NBC, Fubio TV, NBC Sports App
Line: Washington -1.0
Last Five Games: Washington Football Team 3-2, Philadelphia Eagles 1-4