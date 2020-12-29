2020 NFL Season: NFL schedule Week 17

There will not be a "Thursday Night Football" game or a "Monday Night Football" game in Week 17 of the NFL season; everything will be done on Sunday.

NFL Week 17 has finally approached us and it feels like the season has flown by. It is fitting that the worst division in football will close out the 2020 NFL Season to determine a winner.

The 2020 NFL Season will be wrapped up on Sunday night. Philadelphia Eagles will play against the Washington Football Team in a game that will determine the NFC East division. NFL Week 17 is full of games that will determine who is in the NFL playoffs and who is going to be throwing NFL playoff parties.

Here is the scheduled games for Week 17 of the 2020 NFL Season.

NFL Week 17 Schedule

Sunday 1 p.m. EST

(10-5) Miami Dolphins vs (11-3) Buffalo Bills

Location: Bills Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Time: 1:00pm ET

How to Watch: CBS, Fubio TV

Line: Buffalo -2.0

Last Five Games: Buffalo Bills 4-1, Miami Dolphins 4-1

(10-5) Baltimore Ravens vs (4-10-1) Cincinnati Bengals

Location: Paul Brown Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Time: 1:00pm ET

How to Watch: CBS, Fubio TV

Line: Baltimore -11.5

Last Five Games: Baltimore Ravens 4-1, Cincinnati Bengals 2-3

(12-3) Pittsburgh Steelers vs (10-5) Cleveland Browns

Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

Time: 1:00pm ET

How to Watch: CBS, Fubio TV

Line: Cleveland -6.5

The #Browns can still clinch a playoff berth next weekend with a victory over the Steelers OR a Colts loss. — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 27, 2020

Last Five Games: Pittsburgh Steelers 2-3, Cleveland Browns 3-2

(6-9) Minnesota Vikings vs (5-10) Detroit Lions

Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Time: 1:00pm ET

How to Watch: FOX, Fubio TV, FOX Sports App

Line: Minnesota -6.5

Last Five Games: Minnesota Vikings 2-3, Detroit Lions 1-4

(2-13) New York Jets vs (6-8) New England Patriots

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

Time: 1:00pm ET

How to Watch: CBS, Fubio TV

Line: New England -3.5

Last Five Games: New York Jets 2-3, New England Patriots 2-3

(6-9) Dallas Cowboys vs (5-10) New York Giants

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

Time: 1:00pm ET

How to Watch: FOX, Fubio TV, FOX Sports App

Line: Dallas -2.5

Five Games: Dallas Cowboys 3-2, New York Giants 2-3

(4-11) Atlanta Falcons vs (10-5) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Time: 1:00pm ET

How to Watch: FOX, Fubio TV, FOX Sports App

Line: Tampa Bay -6.5

Last Five Games: Atlanta Falcons 1-4, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-2

Sunday 4:25 p.m. EST

(12-3) Green Bay Packers vs (8-7) Chicago Bears

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

Time: 4:25pm ET

How to Watch: FOX, Fubio TV, FOX Sports App

Line: Green Bay -5.5

Last Five Games: Green Bay Packers 5-0, Chicago Bears 3-2

(7-8) Las Vegas Raiders vs (5-10) Denver Broncos

Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Time: 4:25pm ET

How to Watch: CBS, Fubio TV

Line: Las Vegas -2.5

Last Five Games: Las Vegas Raiders 1-4, Denver Broncos 1-4

(1-14) Jacksonville Jaguars vs (10-5) Indianapolis Colts

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Time: 4:25pm ET

How to Watch: CBS, Fubio TV

Line: Indianapolis -14.0

Our week 17 kickoff has been moved to 4:25pm ET on CBS. #JAXvsIND pic.twitter.com/AO5VjzDiFw — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 28, 2020

Last Five Games: Jacksonville Jaguars 0-5, Indianapolis Colts 3-2

(6-9) Los Angeles Chargers vs (14-1) Kansas City Chiefs

Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Time: 4:25pm ET

How to Watch: FOX, Fubio TV, FOX Sports App

Line: N/A

Last Five Games: Los Angeles Chargers 3-2, Kansas City Chiefs 5-0

(8-7) Arizona Cardinals vs (9-6) Los Angeles Rams

Location: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Time: 4:25pm ET

How to Watch: CBS, Fubio TV

Line: N/A

Last Five Games: Arizona Cardinals 2-3, Los Angeles Rams 2-3

(11-4) Seattle Seahawks vs (6-9) San Francisco 49ers

Location: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Time: 4:25pm ET

How to Watch: FOX, Fubio TV, FOX Sports App

Line: Seattle -4.5

Last Five Games: Seattle Seahawks 4-1, San Francisco 49ers 2-3

(11-4) New Orleans Saints vs (5-10) Carolina Panthers

Location: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Time: 4:25pm ET

How to Watch: FOX, Fubio TV, FOX Sports App

Line: New Orleans -6.5

Last Five Games: New Orleans Saints 3-2, Carolina Panthers 2-3

(10-5) Tennessee Titans vs (4-11) Houston Texans

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Time: 4:25pm ET

How to Watch: CBS, Fubio TV

Line: Tennessee -7.5

Last Five Games: Tennessee Titans 3-2, Houston Texans 1-4

'Sunday Night Football'

(6-9) Washington Football Team vs (4-10-1) Philadelphia Eagles

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

Time: 8:20pm ET

How to Watch: NBC, Fubio TV, NBC Sports App

Line: Washington -1.0

Last Five Games: Washington Football Team 3-2, Philadelphia Eagles 1-4