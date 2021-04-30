2021 NFL Draft: How many rounds are on Day 2 of the draft?

The 2021 NFL Draft continues tonight at 7 pm (Eastern Standard Time) in Cleveland. The three-day event is being broadcast across the world via ESPN, ABC, and the NFL Network.The first round of the draft was action packed with plenty of trades, pick swaps and college teammates being reunited. There was also the Aaron Rodgers drama that overshadowed the build-up to the opening round.

There are a total of seven rounds in the NFL draft that take place over three days. So, there's still four rounds to come over the next two days. All 32 teams will be trying to find immediate help and future stars for their franchise in the later rounds of the draft.

Which team had the best pick from Round 1?



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft Rounds 2-3 -- Tomorrow 7pm ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/zddhFvcafb — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2021

How many rounds happen on day 2 of the NFL Draft?

Day two of the 2021 NFL Draft features both rounds two and three.

The second round starts with the Jacksonville Jaguars (unless they trade out of the pick) with the No. 33 pick overall and features 32 picks. Teams get seven minutes per pick in the second round, down from ten minutes in the first round.

The third round will include 42 picks, and the final selection of the day is scheduled to be the New Orleans Saints with the No. 105 pick overall. Teams only get five minutes per pick in the third round of the draft.

The third round features the first compensatory picks in the draft.

These rounds are crucial towards the future success of an NFL franchise. Many all-time NFL greats were picked on day two of the NFL Draft. Green Bay icon Brett Favre was a second-round pick, former MVP Russell Wilson was a late third-round selection, as was Cowboys legend TE Jason Witten.

The 2021 NFL Draft ends with rounds four to seven taking place throughout the day on Saturday.

Who will your team be taking in Round 2?



📺: 2021 #NFLDraft Rounds 2-3 -- 7PM ET on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/i0bIrDMFQV — NFL (@NFL) April 30, 2021