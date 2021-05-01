2021 NFL Draft picks so far (Updated)

Round one of the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books.
It began with the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the number one pick and ended with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers picking linebacker Joe Tryon 32nd.
The NFL draft continues tonight with rounds two and three, where a total of 73 players will be selected.
Below is the order of the draft picks from the first round of this year’s NFL Draft.
2021 NFL Draft First-Round Picks
1 - Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
2 - New York Jets, Zach Wilson, QB, BYU
3 - San Francisco 49ers, Trey Lance, QB, NDSU
4 - Atlanta Falcons, Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida
5 - Cincinnati Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
6 - Miami Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama
7 - Detroit Lions, Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon
8 - Carolina Panthers, Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina
9 - Denver Broncos, Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
10 - Philadelphia Eagles, DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama
11 - Chicago Bears, Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State
12 - Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
13 - Los Angeles Chargers, Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
14 - New York Jets, Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC
15 - New England Patriots, Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
16 - Arizona Cardinals, Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
17 - Las Vegas Raiders, Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama
18 - Miami Dolphins, Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami
19 - Washington Football Team, Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky
20 - New York Giants, Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
21 - Indianapolis Colts, Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan
22 - Tennessee Titans, Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech
23 - Minnesota Vikings from Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech
24 - Pittsburgh Steelers, Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
25 - Jacksonville Jaguars, Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson
26 - Cleveland Browns, Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
27 - Baltimore Bateman, WR, Minnesota
28 - New Orleans Saints, Payton Turner, DE, Houston
29 - Green Bay Packers, Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
30 - Buffalo Bills, Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami
31 - Baltimore Ravens, Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
32 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington.