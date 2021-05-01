2021 NFL Draft picks so far (Updated)

Round one of the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books.

It began with the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the number one pick and ended with the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers picking linebacker Joe Tryon 32nd.

The NFL draft continues tonight with rounds two and three, where a total of 73 players will be selected.

Below is the order of the draft picks from the first round of this year’s NFL Draft.

2021 NFL Draft First-Round Picks

1 - Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2 - New York Jets, Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

3 - San Francisco 49ers, Trey Lance, QB, NDSU

4 - Atlanta Falcons, Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

5 - Cincinnati Bengals, Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

6 - Miami Dolphins, Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

7 - Detroit Lions, Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

8 - Carolina Panthers, Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

9 - Denver Broncos, Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

10 - Philadelphia Eagles, DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

11 - Chicago Bears, Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

12 - Dallas Cowboys, Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

13 - Los Angeles Chargers, Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

14 - New York Jets, Alijah Vera-Tucker, OG, USC

15 - New England Patriots, Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

16 - Arizona Cardinals, Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

17 - Las Vegas Raiders, Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

18 - Miami Dolphins, Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami

19 - Washington Football Team, Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

20 - New York Giants, Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

21 - Indianapolis Colts, Kwity Paye, DE, Michigan

22 - Tennessee Titans, Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

23 - Minnesota Vikings from Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

24 - Pittsburgh Steelers, Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

25 - Jacksonville Jaguars, Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

26 - Cleveland Browns, Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

27 - Baltimore Bateman, WR, Minnesota

28 - New Orleans Saints, Payton Turner, DE, Houston

29 - Green Bay Packers, Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

30 - Buffalo Bills, Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami

31 - Baltimore Ravens, Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

32 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington.

