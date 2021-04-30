NFL Draft 2021: Twitter reacts to the Jacksonville Jaguars drafting Trevor Lawrence with first overall pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Clemson Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence with the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Trevor Lawrence NFL Draft Profile

Height: 6’6

Weight: 220 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Clemson

In his final year of college football, Lawrence completed 231 of 334 attempts, corresponding to a pass accuracy rating of almost 70%. The hotly-tipped prospect threw for 3,153 yards, 24 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He finished second to Alabama's DeVonta Smith in the race for the Heisman Award.

How did Twitter react to the Jaguars drafting Trevor Lawrence with the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft?

Jacksonville gets its franchise QB 🚨



The Jaguars select Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick in the #NFLDraft @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/s2FqRkauTX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 30, 2021

Despite knowing for months that the Jaguars would select Lawrence with the first overall pick, the Twitter community did not stop themselves from jumping on their phones and laptops to share their reaction.

Here are some of the top tweets currently doing the rounds:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was clearly less than surprised, calling the pick "the biggest no-brainer ever." He is totally right, of course:

The pick is in and of course it’s new #Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence from Clemson No. 1 overall. One of the biggest no-brainers ever. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

The always entertaining Pat McAfee was clearly in a buoyant mood about the Jags' first pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

The PICK IS IN.. Trevor Lawrence is now the Jacksonville Jaguars QB



"The laser rocket arm the big frame, it's also he's got a lot of sex appeal" ~ Mad Mel #DraftSpectacular pic.twitter.com/4uWnx231sa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 30, 2021

I'm a particular fan of this awesome animation tweeted by B/R Gridiron:

Trevor Lawrence is ready to take over in Jacksonville 😳



Jags fans have been waiting for this moment. pic.twitter.com/2C9knOsuhQ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 30, 2021

Fox Sports' Charlotte Wilder posted a family photo of Lawrence and his brother looking relaxed in the Lawrence family living room shortly after the selection was made.

I need eyes on Trevor Lawrence's even longer-haired brother who looks like one of the secondary characters in Dazed and Confused pic.twitter.com/SYiEZi1oeM — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) April 30, 2021

The first pick of the night is in and, sure, it might not be much of a surprise. But spare a thought for those fans down in Jacksonville, Florida, who can now, quite rightly, begin to get very excited about their team's prospects come September 9.