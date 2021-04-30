Create
NFL Draft 2021: Twitter reacts to the Jacksonville Jaguars drafting Trevor Lawrence with first overall pick

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State. QB Trevor Lawrence will be taking the field clad in the teal of the Jacksonville Jaguars next season
CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State. QB Trevor Lawrence will be taking the field clad in the teal of the Jacksonville Jaguars next season
Ross Bennellick
ANALYST
Modified 56 min ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Clemson Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence with the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Trevor Lawrence NFL Draft Profile

  • Height: 6’6
  • Weight: 220 pounds
  • Position: Quarterback
  • School: Clemson

In his final year of college football, Lawrence completed 231 of 334 attempts, corresponding to a pass accuracy rating of almost 70%. The hotly-tipped prospect threw for 3,153 yards, 24 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He finished second to Alabama's DeVonta Smith in the race for the Heisman Award.

How did Twitter react to the Jaguars drafting Trevor Lawrence with the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft?

Despite knowing for months that the Jaguars would select Lawrence with the first overall pick, the Twitter community did not stop themselves from jumping on their phones and laptops to share their reaction.

Here are some of the top tweets currently doing the rounds:

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was clearly less than surprised, calling the pick "the biggest no-brainer ever." He is totally right, of course:

The always entertaining Pat McAfee was clearly in a buoyant mood about the Jags' first pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

I'm a particular fan of this awesome animation tweeted by B/R Gridiron:

Fox Sports' Charlotte Wilder posted a family photo of Lawrence and his brother looking relaxed in the Lawrence family living room shortly after the selection was made.

The first pick of the night is in and, sure, it might not be much of a surprise. But spare a thought for those fans down in Jacksonville, Florida, who can now, quite rightly, begin to get very excited about their team's prospects come September 9.

Published 30 Apr 2021, 06:50 IST
NFL Draft Jacksonville Jaguars American Football Conference NFL Draft Prospects NFL Draft
