NFL Draft 2021: Twitter reacts to the Jacksonville Jaguars drafting Trevor Lawrence with first overall pick

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected former Clemson Tigers QB Trevor Lawrence with the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft.
Trevor Lawrence NFL Draft Profile
- Height: 6’6
- Weight: 220 pounds
- Position: Quarterback
- School: Clemson
In his final year of college football, Lawrence completed 231 of 334 attempts, corresponding to a pass accuracy rating of almost 70%. The hotly-tipped prospect threw for 3,153 yards, 24 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He finished second to Alabama's DeVonta Smith in the race for the Heisman Award.
How did Twitter react to the Jaguars drafting Trevor Lawrence with the number one overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft?
Despite knowing for months that the Jaguars would select Lawrence with the first overall pick, the Twitter community did not stop themselves from jumping on their phones and laptops to share their reaction.
Here are some of the top tweets currently doing the rounds:
The first pick of the night is in and, sure, it might not be much of a surprise. But spare a thought for those fans down in Jacksonville, Florida, who can now, quite rightly, begin to get very excited about their team's prospects come September 9.