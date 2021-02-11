2021 NFL Mock Draft: First round selections

The NFL has put the finishing touches on the 2021 NFL draft order after the Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV. With the order set, let's take a look at how the 2021 NFL draft could potentially end up with this 2021 NFL mock draft.

2021 NFL Mock Draft First Round:

1) Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

This pick has been set since Trevor Lawrence declared for the 2021 NFL draft. The only part of the number one overall pick that was not determined was who will be making the selection. The Jacksonville Jaguars took over as the number one overall pick, finishing the 2020 NFL season with a 1-15 record. Lawrence will be the franchise quarterback for the Jaguars.

2) New York Jets: Devonta Smith, WR, Alabama

Alabama WR Devonta Smith

The New York Jets have yet to express how they are going to handle their quarterback situation. With that being said, the Jets will move to their next primary need and go wide receiver with the number two pick. Devonta Smith is a Heisman Trophy winning wide receiver who could not be stopped all season. Smith will walk into the Jets as the number one wide receiver in his rookie season.

3) Miami Dolphins (From HOU): Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU

LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase has been the number one wide receiver in the NFL draft prospects since the beginning. Chase opted out of the 2020 college football season and still managed to stay in the number one spot. The Miami Dolphins want to surround Tua Tagovailoa with the best talent at wide receiver. With the Jets selecting Devonta Smith, it is a no-brainer selection to pick Ja'Marr Chase.

4) Atlanta Falcons: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

BYU QB Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson has made a steady rise through the quarterback rankings in the NFL draft. Wilson is a bigger, more athletic Matt Ryan, which is what the Falcons are looking for in their next quarterback. If the Falcons cannot pull off a trade to bring in a quarterback before the draft we can definitely expect them to select Zach Wilson with their fourth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

5) Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Oregon OT Penei Sewell

The Cincinnati Bengals will look to address their needs in the offensive line position group. Penei Sewell is the top-ranked offensive tackle in the 2021 NFL draft. Sewell is another one of the players who opted out for the 2020 college football season. He is also a player that did not change in his rankings for the draft. Penei Sewell will give an immediate boost to the Bengals on their offensive front to keep Joe Burrow safe.

6) Philadelphia Eagles: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

Penn State LB Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons will bring an immediate contributor to the Eagles defense. His ability to stuff the run, pressure the quarterback and drop back into coverage makes him a day one starter. Parsons opted out during the 2020 college football season and was missed by the Penn State defense. Micah Parsons is a generational talent at the linebacker position and is the highest graded defensive player in the 2021 NFL draft.

7) Detroit Lions: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II

The Detroit Lions have already made a huge splash during the 2021 NFL off-season by trading Matthew Stafford to the Rams. Detroit received Jared Goff in return, along with a bunch of picks. The Lions will look to address their primary positional needs at the cornerback position. Patrick Surtain II is the number two ranked cornerback in the 2021 NFL draft. Surtain II can walk into Detroit and start day one for the Detroit Lions.

8) Carolina Panthers: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Ohio State QB Justin Fields

The Carolina Panthers may hit the lottery with this selection at number eight. Justin Fields has shown the ability to lead a franchise with his play for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Carolina is not completely sold on current starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. Justin Fields does not have to start right away in Carolina, but if he needs to start he is ready to lead an NFL franchise.

In his latest Mock Draft @PFF_Mike has Justin Fields going 4th to the Carolina Panthers pic.twitter.com/kaK1bb4GoN — Bond Edits (@BondEdits) February 8, 2021

9) Denver Broncos: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley

Caleb Farley and Patrick Surtain II are the top two cornerbacks in this year's draft. Both have the ability to be immediate contributors to the team that picks them in the 2021 NFL draft. One thing that separates Farley from the rest of the pack is his speed. Caleb Farley showed at Virginia Tech that it is almost impossible to burn him down the field. Denver will be getting an extremely fast cornerback that possesses all the right tools to be a successful corner in the NFL.

10) Dallas Cowboys: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw celebrates a touchdown with teammates

Christian Darrisaw is another player who has made a big jump in the 2021 NFL draft rankings. Darrisaw sits right behind Oregon's offensive tackle Penei Sewell. Dallas has struggled all season on the offensive line. The Cowboys struggled on the ground and through the air and a lot has to do with their offensive line struggles. Christian Darrisaw will be the best fit for the Cowboys with the number ten pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

11) New York Giants: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

12) San Francisco 49ers: Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State

13) Los Angeles Chargers: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

14) Minnesota Vikings: Alijah Vera-Tucker, IOL, USC

15) New England Patriots: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

16) Arizona Cardinals: Kwity Paye, EDGE, Michigan

17) Las Vegas Raiders: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

18) Miami Dolphins: Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson

19) Washington Football Team: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

20) Chicago Bears: Terrace Marshall JR, WR, LSU

21) Indianapolis Colts: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

Alabama QB Mac Jones

Unless the Indianapolis Colts land Carson Wentz, they will draft a quarterback with their 21st pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Mac Jones fits the style that the Colts are looking for in their next starting quarterback. Jones has been successful at the University of Alabama and had a season similar to former number one overall pick Joe Burrow during the 2020 college football season. If the Colts need Mac Jones to start year one, he could definitely step in and do that for the Colts.

22) Tennessee Titans: Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas

23) New York Jets: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

24) Pittsburgh Steelers: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

25) Jacksonville Jaguars: Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

26) Cleveland Browns: Christian Barmore, IDL, Alabama

Alabama IDL Christian Barmore

The Cleveland Browns could score a huge victory by selecting Christian Barmore with the 26th pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Barmore was the top-ranked interior defensive lineman in 2021. Christian Barmore will give the Browns an athletic pass rusher with a great skill set. It's a big boost to the already talented front seven of the Browns defense.

27) Baltimore Ravens: Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

28) New Orleans Saints: Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

29) Green Bay Packers: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

30) Buffalo Bills: Najee Harris, RB, Buffalo Bills

Alabama RB Najee Harris

The Buffalo Bills will answer all their issues with their rushing attack on offense. The Bills have been struggling majorly when it comes to finding an every down running back. Najee Harris gives the Buffalo Bills an every down running back that they can start right away. His speed and power are outstanding, and his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield gives Buffalo everything they want at running back.

31) Kansas City Chiefs: Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma

32) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Jay Tufele, IDL, USC