The second round of the NFL draft is where NFL teams can pick players that were overlooked because of positional needs. Let's take a look at how the second round of the 2021 NFL draft will turn out.
2021 NFL Mock Draft Second Round Selections:
33) Jacksonville Jaguars: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State
The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to address their needs at the tight end position with their first pick in the second round. Pat Freiermuth is the second-best tight end in the 2021 NFL draft. Freiermuth is a day one starter for the Jaguars and will help in the Jacksonville passing game. Trevor Lawrence gets protection with the Jaguars' 25th pick and a security blanket with the Penn State tight end.
34) New York Jets: Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami (FLA.)
35) Miami Dolphins: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
36) Atlanta Falcons: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami (FLA.)
37) Cincinnati Bengals: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida
38) Philadelphia Eagles: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
39) Detroit Lions: Tommy Togiai, IDL, Ohio State
The Detroit Lions will be getting an athletic interior defensive lineman by selecting Tommy Togiai. Togiai was an anchor on the Ohio State Buckeyes defensive line. Tommy Togiai will step right in and make a big impact for the Lions during his rookie NFL season. He will have the same impact as Ndamukong Suh for the Lions front seven.
40) Carolina Panthers: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
41) Denver Broncos: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
42) Dallas Cowboys: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia
43) New York Giants: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson
44) San Francisco 49ers: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
45) Los Angeles Chargers: Josh Meyers, IOL, Ohio State
46) Jacksonville Jaguars: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State
Shaun Wade is a talented cornerback. His draft stock has taken a hit with his performance in the 2020 college football season. Former coach Urban Meyer will jump all over Wade in the second round. Wade is a good fit and has the skill set to be a great NFL corner with time.
47) New England Patriots: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
48) Arizona Cardinals: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
49) Las Vegas Raiders: Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State
50) Miami Dolphins: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC
51) Washington Football Team: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
52) Chicago Bears: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
53) Indianapolis Colts: Nico Collins, WR, Michigan
The Indianapolis Colts are in need of a big physical wide receiver. Nico Collins was a physical wide receiver and a deep threat for the Wolverines. With the Colts going with a quarterback in the first round, it's a good selection to start building a young group of talented wide receivers.
54) Tennessee Titans: Levi Onwuzurike, IDL, Washington
55) Seattle Seahawks: Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh
56) Pittsburgh Steelers: Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina
57) Los Angeles Rams: Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan
58) Cleveland Browns: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern
59) Baltimore Ravens: Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington
60) New Orleans Saints: Asante Samuels JR, CB, Florida State
Asante Samuels Jr. is a cornerback that has football in his blood. His father, Asante Samuels Sr., had an outstanding NFL career. Samuels Jr. was the anchor for the Florida State Seminoles defensive secondary. He possesses some of the same skills that his father possessed. The Florida State defensive back will be a great addition to play on the opposite side of Marshon Lattimore.