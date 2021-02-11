The second round of the NFL draft is where NFL teams can pick players that were overlooked because of positional needs. Let's take a look at how the second round of the 2021 NFL draft will turn out.

2021 NFL Mock Draft Second Round Selections:

33) Jacksonville Jaguars: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State

Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth

The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to address their needs at the tight end position with their first pick in the second round. Pat Freiermuth is the second-best tight end in the 2021 NFL draft. Freiermuth is a day one starter for the Jaguars and will help in the Jacksonville passing game. Trevor Lawrence gets protection with the Jaguars' 25th pick and a security blanket with the Penn State tight end.

Kyle Pitts, then everyone else pic.twitter.com/vcgUirmQiI — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 8, 2021

34) New York Jets: Gregory Rousseau, EDGE, Miami (FLA.)

35) Miami Dolphins: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

36) Atlanta Falcons: Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Miami (FLA.)

37) Cincinnati Bengals: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

38) Philadelphia Eagles: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

39) Detroit Lions: Tommy Togiai, IDL, Ohio State

Tommy Togiai was a huge contributor on the Buckeyes defense

The Detroit Lions will be getting an athletic interior defensive lineman by selecting Tommy Togiai. Togiai was an anchor on the Ohio State Buckeyes defensive line. Tommy Togiai will step right in and make a big impact for the Lions during his rookie NFL season. He will have the same impact as Ndamukong Suh for the Lions front seven.

The Strongest Man in College Football is the next Co-Defensive Player of the Game of the Sugar Bowl 💪💪💪@Big_Tom72 showed out ‼️#GoBuckeyes #Fight pic.twitter.com/m3BUVlAubZ — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) January 3, 2021

40) Carolina Panthers: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

41) Denver Broncos: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

42) Dallas Cowboys: Eric Stokes, CB, Georgia

43) New York Giants: Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

44) San Francisco 49ers: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

45) Los Angeles Chargers: Josh Meyers, IOL, Ohio State

46) Jacksonville Jaguars: Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State

Ohio State CB Shaun Wade

Shaun Wade is a talented cornerback. His draft stock has taken a hit with his performance in the 2020 college football season. Former coach Urban Meyer will jump all over Wade in the second round. Wade is a good fit and has the skill set to be a great NFL corner with time.

47) New England Patriots: Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

48) Arizona Cardinals: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

49) Las Vegas Raiders: Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn State

50) Miami Dolphins: Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC

51) Washington Football Team: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

52) Chicago Bears: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

53) Indianapolis Colts: Nico Collins, WR, Michigan

Former Michigan WR Nico Collins

The Indianapolis Colts are in need of a big physical wide receiver. Nico Collins was a physical wide receiver and a deep threat for the Wolverines. With the Colts going with a quarterback in the first round, it's a good selection to start building a young group of talented wide receivers.

54) Tennessee Titans: Levi Onwuzurike, IDL, Washington

55) Seattle Seahawks: Patrick Jones II, EDGE, Pittsburgh

56) Pittsburgh Steelers: Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

57) Los Angeles Rams: Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan

58) Cleveland Browns: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

59) Baltimore Ravens: Joe Tryon, EDGE, Washington

60) New Orleans Saints: Asante Samuels JR, CB, Florida State

Florida State CB Asante Samuels Jr

Asante Samuels Jr. is a cornerback that has football in his blood. His father, Asante Samuels Sr., had an outstanding NFL career. Samuels Jr. was the anchor for the Florida State Seminoles defensive secondary. He possesses some of the same skills that his father possessed. The Florida State defensive back will be a great addition to play on the opposite side of Marshon Lattimore.

61) Green Bay Packers: Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina

62) Buffalo Bills: Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State

63) Kansas City Chiefs: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

64) Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Quincy Roche, EDGE, Miami (FLA.)