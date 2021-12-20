2022 NFL Draft: Eagles get a huge boost thanks to Carson Wentz

After Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts' game against the New England Patriots yesterday, the Philadelphia Eagles jumped for joy. Wentz was traded to the Colts this year in a deal that had a potentially neat return for the Eagles.

The deal that saw Wentz move to Indianapolis saw a 2021 third-round pick and, somewhat surprisingly, a conditional first-round pick head to the Eagles.

Wentz has started all but one game for the Colts this year, passing for 3,005 yards and 23 touchdowns with just six interceptions. Wentz has played no less than 86% of offensive snaps this season with ten games he was in for 100% of the snaps.

Eagles strengthen draft hand thanks to Wentz deal

The reason Wentz's snap count is so significant is because the Eagles receive a first-round pick for the 2021 draft if Wentz plays 75% of the snaps this season or if he played 70% of snaps in 2021 AND the Colts make the playoffs.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me. Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me.

After their impressive win over Mac Jones and the New England Patriots, Wentz and the Colts moved to 8-6 on the season and are now the fifth seed in the AFC.

It is shaping as a huge off-season for the Eagles, who now have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to draft picks. As it stands, Philadelphia has three first-round draft picks heading into the draft and that means they essentially have the draft capital to make notable moves in the future.

The pick they receive from the Colts will likely be 19 or potentially even higher depending on how far the Colts go in the post season should they make it. For Jalen Hurts, many are still unsure if he is the answer going forward at quarterback, with three first-rounders and a couple of interesting trade options on the table, the Eagles could be poised to shock the NFL next year.

Philadelphia will officially have 3 first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Carson Wentz playing all the offensive snaps tonight, he has reached a snap count projection that secures the #Eagles of getting a first-round pick from the trade.Philadelphia will officially have 3 first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft. With Carson Wentz playing all the offensive snaps tonight, he has reached a snap count projection that secures the #Eagles of getting a first-round pick from the trade. Philadelphia will officially have 3 first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

With Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson potentially in his last season and Aaron Rodgers' future in Green Bay being murky at best, the Eagles are in a privileged position to offer all three first-round picks to get a Hall of Fame quarterback.

Whether they do or not remains to be seen as the Eagles could choose to solidify their team by putting the pieces around Hurts to help him develop. Already with Hurts and Jalen Reagor, the Eagles could add more offensive weapons or even some defensive help to transform their team quickly.

Regardless of what the Eagles front office chooses to do on draft night, they will have their former quarterback to thank for their impressive draft haul.

