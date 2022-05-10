2022 NFL Draft: Jets' first-round pick reveals his first big purchase after landing rookie contract

Pardon 2022 NFL Draft first-round selection Jermaine Johnson, taken with the No. 26 overall choice, for his inability to contain his spending enthusiasm after signing a first-round rookie scale contract for the New York Jets.

It's been a long road for Johnson, who has parlayed a chance on Last Chance U to end up on perennial SEC East powerhouse Georgia, starting every game the season he got there.

The Eden Praire native played two seasons in Athens before taking to the transfer portal following the 2020 season when COVID-19 allowed players to transfer without a one-year penalty of sitting out the initial season with a new school after transferring.

In his only season at Florida State, he became an All-American defensive end and was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year.

Speaking to Adam Schefter on the Adam Shefter Podcast, Johnson spoke about relying on his support system to navigate the early pitfalls of life as a highly-compensated professional athlete:

“It's... pretty fun. But it's definitely new territory for me. So I'm utilizing my support system, and all the tools that I have, and all the people I have in my corner to help me make a smart and safe decision for my financial stability, and everything like that."

Johnson gave the ESPN host some media promotion by mentioning his desire not to end up on a 30 for 30 documentary. The 2022 NFL Draft first-rounder also revealed what his first purchase was after signing his rookie-scale contract:

"So not being smart, but I'm also enjoying it, but definitely want to be smart with it. Because... I definitely don't want to end up on '30 for 30.' ...I definitely don't want that. But I'm being smart with it and know what's most important is keeping the main thing. So I'm getting the house out [of] the way and getting all that other stuff settled. So now all I got to worry about is learning the playbook and stuff like that.”

Jermaine Johnson's contract after being selected No. 26 in the 2022 NFL Draft

According to Spotrac, Jermaine Johnson's contract could look like this following his No. 26 selection in the 2022 NFL Draft:

$6.7M signing bonus

$2.3M 2022 cap hit

5th-year option for 2026

With a nearly $7 million signing bonus, Johnson could buy several houses in the Minneapolis area, though if he sticks with the Jets, he'll have to pay quite a bit more to stick in New York City's tri-state area.

