2024 Free Agency: Kirk Cousins’ $100,000,000 guarantee surpasses Eagles’ Saquon Barkley & Titans’ Calvin Ridley’s guarantees combined

Kirk Cousins was and will more than likely remain the most expensive investment for any NFL team this year. Several teams spent big trying to improve themselves, but not one player signed a deal as big as Cousins' $180 million deal. It also came with the largest guaranteed hit of $100 million.

In fact, according to Spotrac, the go-to for all things sports contracts, Cousins' hit is larger than two of the most notable free agent signings of this offseason combined. Impressive for the quarterback.

Calvin Ridley and Saquon Barkley, two of the most notable free agent additions this offseason, got $50 million and $26 million guaranteed, respectively. The stars truly got paid this offseason in a wild free agency frenzy.

Other notable guarantees include Robert Hunt ($63 million from the Carolina Panthers), Christian Wilkins ($82.5 million), Michael Onwenu ($36.5 million) and Xavier McKinney ($23 million).

Atlanta Falcons believe in Kirk Cousins

A 36-year-old quarterback coming off a major injury to his lower body is often not someone that teams have a ton of faith in, but Kirk Cousins was playing so well before his injury that the Atlanta Falcons truly believe he's the missing piece.

They had a talented offense with skill position players to rival a lot of teams. They suffered from bad quarterback play over the last two years, and so they went out and aggressively pursued a solution in Cousins.

They believe in him so much that they gave him, at his age and with his history, a $45 million salary. They also inked him for four seasons, so he's tied to them until he's 40 years old. That's how highly they think of the veteran quarterback.

What is Kirk Cousins' net worth in 2024?

According to Forbes, Kirk Cousins' net worth is an impressive $48.5 million. Once the payments from his massive contract with the Atlanta Falcons come in, that net worth will undoubtedly rise.

Thanks to a long NFL career, tons of endorsements and more, Cousins has been able to amass quite the wealth for himself.