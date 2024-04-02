2024 Free Agency: Super Bowl champions Chiefs face competition from 49ers, Dolphins for ex-Bengals standout Tyler Boyd

Wide receiver Tyler Boyd has been in the NFL for eight seasons and he's had a good career thus far. In the free agency, many teams are interested in acquiring Boyd.

According to The Athletic's Mark Kaboly, the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers have all shown interest.

The Bengals drafted Boyd in the second-round of the 2016 NFL draft and has been a solid No. 2/No. 3 wide receiver.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

In his eight seasons in the NFL, Boyd has recorded 513 receptions for 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns. He became a free agent this off-season, and it seems very likely he will leave Cincy, due to them franchise tagging Tee Higgins and having to sign Ja'Marr Chase to an extension soon.

Which NFL team is the best fit for Tyler Boyd in 2024 free agency?

Tyler Boyd during Seattle Seahawks v Cincinnati Bengals

Though contract talks have seemed to fallen apart, the Pittsburgh Steelers might be the best fit for Tyler Boyd.

Expand Tweet

Boyd is a local kid from Clariton, PA, and even said he'd like to finish his career in his hometown. Boyd went to college at Pittsburgh, and playing for the Steelers is something he'd like to do.

The Steelers are rivals of the Bengals in the AFC North, so Boyd would have the familiarity of playing the divisional opponents. He would also have a veteran quarterback in Russell Wilson throwing him the ball this season.

Tyler Boyd's 2023 stats in review

Tyler Boyd during Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers

Tyler Boyd had one of his least productive seasons in the NFL last season.

He played in all 17 games for the Cincinnati Bengals, which is the most games he has played in a single season while starting 13.

Boyd had 67 receptions off of 98 targets. He only averaged 10.0 yards a catch as he recorded 667 yards last season. The 10.0 yards a catch was a career-low and his 667 yards was the third-least of any season. He had two receiving touchdowns and it ties for the second-least amount of TDs in a single-season.

Boyd only had one game last season where he had over 100 receiving yards.

While he may have had a down year last season, part of it was due to Joe Burrow getting hurt for the second half of the season.