2024 NFL Combine: Notes on Jets' Mekhi Becton and which teams are interested in Texas DT Byron Murphy

Teams are laying out their plans for free agency. Those plans look like they’ll include one former first-round pick who will soon hit the free-agent market. Here are the early notes from Thursday at the combine.

On Wednesday, I mentioned that 2020 first-round pick Mekhi Becton is not expected to re-sign with the New York Jets. As mentioned in an article two weeks ago, the offensive tackle saw his play regress last season under Jets offensive line coach Keith Carter after showing a lot of promise at the start of 2023. So where could Becton end up?

Which teams to keep an eye on when it comes to Mekhi Becton

Keep an eye on the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.

Tennessee needs an offensive tackle; some would argue the team needs two new players at the position. The need at offensive tackle in Atlanta is not as great, yet what makes this such an intriguing signing is that Falcons offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford was Becton’s position coach at Louisville.

The Cleveland Browns, who lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs last season, are telling people at the combine they are happy where they’re at and feel they are just a few players away. One of the positions they are openly telling people they hope to fill with a good player is receiver, specifically a playmaking receiver, whether it be through the draft or free agency.

On Twitter on Wednesday, I mentioned that momentum is gaining for Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy. The junior was the most physically impressive player to speak in front of the media on Wednesday and presently has 25 official interviews set up here at the combine. Scouts love the upside and versatility Murphy brings, as he offers potential on the inside of a four-man line, at defensive end in a 3-4 alignment and at the three-technique spot. Teams feel Murphy is a prospect who’ll realize his potential two to three years down the road.

I’ve reported since the Shrine Bowl that the Minnesota Vikings are high on Murphy and are considering him with the 11th pick of the draft. If he gets past the Vikings, Murphy won’t be on the board very long. The Las Vegas Raiders, Indianapolis Colts and Seattle Seahawks all have high grades on Murphy and, along with the Vikings, are scheduled to bring the former Texas Longhorn in for an official-30 visit after the combine.