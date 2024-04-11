2024 NFL Draft: 3x Super Bowl champion explains why he's concerned over QB prospect who could fall to Patriots

Draft season is here, which means every single prospect takes turns getting analyzed intensely in the media, and it's Drake Maye's turn.

Analysts have come out and listed all the concerns they have about him as a prospect, and Mark Schlereth, a former Super Bowl winner, has a few of his own.

Schlereth said that there were a few things concerning to him about Maye. He did say there were things that everyone agrees he can do well:

"Oh, the big play over the top, the scrambling, the athleticism, he threw the deep ball really well. I would tell you that I’m more interested in a guy that can do the boring well.

"And he doesn’t do the boring well. And I don’t know how often a guy that can’t execute the offense underneath and take the boring. I don’t know if a guy ever becomes great at that.”

Maye can throw the ball down field really well, even in Schlereth's own eyes. He just isn't convinced he can hit the shorter routes and take checkdowns like he should.

Throwing the ball deep is the hardest part of being a quarterback. The further away a target is, the harder it is to hit. The former UNC quarterback, who is potentially going to land with the New England Patriots, can do that, but Schlereth isn't sure he can do the other parts of the game as well.

2024 NFL Draft: Breaking down Drake Maye's strengths and weaknesses

One of Drake Maye's biggest and only weaknesses is his consistency. He will miss some throws, but he will also make plenty that few others can. It's perhaps a feature of his game and not a bug, but it does give him one glaring weakness.

It's a big reason he has been compared to Josh Allen. Allen is a fantastic QB, but he's far from perfect, and he makes mistakes frequently. He turns the ball over quite often, and that's generally not a good thing.

Drake Maye stiff-arming a defender

However, both Maye and Allen have tremendous strengths. Both have incredible deep balls. They can throw the ball downfield with strength and accuracy, something not every quarterback can do.

They are also both athletic, but Allen runs much more than Maye probably ever will. Maye has athleticism to avoid sacks and run if he needs to, and he also has the fearlessness that Allen does.

Watching Drake Maye tape will show that he's not always on point, but his high marks are higher than a lot of other players.