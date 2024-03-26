2024 NFL Draft: Brock Bowers christened a "Travis Kelce clone" by CFB analyst with Chargers tipped to land TE

Travis Kelce and Brock Bowers won't likely spend much time in the NFL together, but the young rookie got a comparison to the Kansas City Chiefs superstar. Speaking on the "Ross Tucker Podcast," college football analyst Emory Hunt compared Bowers to Kelce.

“Brock Bowers to me is a Travis Kelce clone," Hunt said.

Not only did he compare Bowers directly to Kelce, but he also called the tight end prospect a top-five overall option in the 2024 NFL draft. He also named the Los Angeles Chargers one of his likely choices to draft Bowers, bringing him into Travis Kelce's division.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Wouldn’t surprise me to see Jim Harbaugh take him at five,” Hunt said.

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Of course, it is unclear exactly how much power the head coach has in deciding who the Chargers draft. Joe Hortiz holds the general manager role for the team and likely has much, if not most, of the power in the decision.

However, considering Harbaugh's status as a key foundational piece to the Chargers' success, many believe the coach will have a massive pull in who the team selects.

Brock Bowers draft projection: Where could Georgia TE land?

Brock Bowers at Capital One Orange Bowl - Georgia vs. Florida State

Naming anyone as a top-five selection is a big endorsement. Suggesting a non-quarterback as a top-five selection is even more enormous. However, where will Brock Bowers land? Here's a look at what Sportskeeda's NFL Mock Draft Simulator has to say.

After simulating the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, Bowers is set to be drafted seventh overall. The tight end out of Georgia is set to go to the Tennessee Titans with the selection. The Chargers are projected to remain in the pass-catching space, nabbing Rome Odunze, one of the top wide receivers in the NFL draft.

Odunze comes from the University of Washington and is fresh from the team's run to the national championship game with Michael Penix Jr. With the selection, former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh would be getting his opponent from that contest just a few months after the title matchup took place. Odunze led all wide receivers in the game, netting five receptions for 87 yards.

It was a run-heavy contest, but by spending a top-five pick on a wide receiver, Harbaugh would indicate a desire to lean much more heavily on Justin Herbert in 2024.