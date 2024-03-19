2024 NFL Draft: ESPN Analyst explains why Eliot Wolf, Patriots could trade down from No. 3 overall pick

While the New England Patriots had an identical 4-13 record with the Washington Commanders and the Arizona Cardinals last season, they earned the third overall pick due to strength of schedule.

With a pick that early, draft experts floated the idea that they might select a quarterback from Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or Jayden Daniels.

However, ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky sees a scenario wherein the six-time Super Bowl champions could trade down from the third overall pick because of the man tasked to build the roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Orlovsky tweeted on March 18:

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

“Elliot Wolf (acting GM for @Patriots) was in Green Bay when they took Rodgers. He was in Cleveland when they took Baker. He was in New England when they took Mac. He knows what happens when you take a QB with a bad roster around them and what happens when you build the roster first than take the QB. I expect Ne to trade back”

Expand Tweet

Orlovsky might have a point because they might need more than their eight picks in the 2024 draft to revamp their roster on both sides. Therefore, getting more draft capital can help Jacoby Brissett work with better talent.

Citing Rodgers’s case with the Green Bay Packers proves his argument. The Packers selected him in the first round of the 2005 draft, but he became the starter three years later.

During those seasons, he played behind Brett Favre. At the same time, the franchise assembled an incredible roster featuring Donald Driver, Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Chad Clifton, Brian Bulaga, Clay Matthews, A.J. Hawk, Al Harris, and Charles Woodson. That collection of talent won Super Bowl 45.

Patriots could keep their first-round pick and develop a young quarterback

However, the Patriots can take inspiration from the Packers’ transition from Favre to Rodgers. They can stay at three (unless an appealing trade package comes out) and select a quarterback who can learn the ropes behind Brissett in the depth chart.

The veteran can be their bridge starter for one or two seasons while they get pieces around him. At some point, a quarterback drafted that early (third overall) will have his opportunity to start. New England could be banking on the scenario that having their draft choice watch the game with little pressure could help him process the game better.

He will be ready when they ultimately give him the program’s keys. While Orlovsky claims the Patriots could trade down, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer is declaring the opposite outcome when he wrote in his March 18 MMQB column about the Minnesota Vikings potentially trading up for J.J. McCarthy:

“Assuming the Bears, Commanders, and Patriots stay put, and draft quarterbacks—zero of the three have shown an appetite for trading one of those picks—McCarthy is not just worthy of being, at worst, the fourth QB off the board, but maybe someone worth moving up for.”