2024 NFL Draft: Jayden Daniels addresses Patriots move rumor after Commanders meeting "didn’t go as smoothly"

Jayden Daniels has clarified rumors that he is more interested in going to the Patriots than the Commanders after reports that there was friction between the quarterback and the franchise from the nation's capital. One source suggested on X, formerly known as Twitter,

"Daniels is rumored to be intent on playing for New England after Daniels’ meetings with Washington didn’t go as smoothly."

The quarterback tagged that post and replied,

"Looking forward to my upcoming visits [with the Commanders]. Glad to be home."

Another team other than Commanders interested in Jayden Daniels and it's not the Patriots

As Jayden Daniels mentioned, the Commanders are bringing him back for another visit. On April 15th, the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner will be meeting them again, Following his visit, Drake Maye will be visiting the Commanders on April 16th and 17th.

Jayden Daniels is also scheduled to meet the New York Giants next Monday. With Washington retaining the second-overall pick, they get the first choice over who picks him. But if they choose to go with Drake Maye or someone other than the LSU quarterback, the New York Giants might look to move up to get him.

The most likely spot to aim for would be the fourth pick that the Arizona Cardinals currently hold. Since the top three teams want a quarterback in this year's draft, they might not be able to sneak into that bracket. It also shows that they are seriously considering moving on from Daniel Jones even though they gave him a contract last offseason.

If Caleb Williams goes to the Chicago Bears as everyone presumes, then Drake Maye goes to the Washington Commanders and the New England Patriots pick J.J. McCarthy, then the Giants might get a sniff of Jayden Daniels. But there is still a better chance that the reigning Heisman winner will be picked up prior to that, with the Commanders or the Patriots remaining the most likely options.

For now, the LSU quarterback is seeking to impress as many people as he can and immediately tamping down rumors that might suggest that he has unreasonable demands that cause friction with front offices. Such hearsay has the potential to affect his draft standing and he has done well to get ahead of that.

Wherever he ends up, it is clear that he will be with a team that needs an immediate starter. That might be a double-edged sword as he will be thrown into traffic almost immediately.