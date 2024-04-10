2024 NFL Draft predictions: Mel Kiper has Rams "aggressively" trading up for Michael Penix as heir apparent to Matthew Stafford

The Los Angeles Rams have a record of outstanding accomplishments with a healthy Matthew Stafford. With Stafford as the starting quarterback, they won Super Bowl 56 and clinched a playoff berth after winning seven of their last eight regular-season games in 2023.

While the two-time Pro Bowl enters the 2024 NFL season without a significant injury, the Rams must prepare for the inevitable. Stafford will be 36 in 2024 and has a few years left. Therefore, the Rams must find his successor.

Draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. speculated a surprise move.Kiper said during the Apr. 8 episode of ESPN’s Fantasy Focus Live:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“The LA Rams move up in the second round to get Michael Penix Jr.”

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

He thinks it’s possible because of what the Tennessee Titans did in last year’s draft.

“Keep in mind, Will Levis. Last year, Tennessee moved up from 41 to 33. They got Will Levis okay. That was a first pick. Second pick in the second round. ... Joey Porter Jr. went 32 to Pittsburgh. Will Levis went 33 on the trade-up.”

Michael Penix Jr. emerged as a top quarterback prospect after transferring from Indiana University to the University of Washington.

He earned two Second Team All-Pac-12 honors and was a Unanimous All-American in 2023 after tallying 4,903 passing yards and 36 touchdowns.

Penix completed 65.35 percent of his throws with the Huskies, leading them to the 2024 CFP National Championship Game.

As for what the Rams will do to draft Penix as Matthew Stafford’s successor, Kiper added:

“Certainly, for Michael Penix Jr., the heir apparent to Matthew Stafford with the LA Rams. So, I think it makes sense if Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. aren’t going in the first round, these teams [Giants and Rams] are aggressively trading up into the early second round to acquire them.”

Matthew Stafford’s trade helped the Detroit Lions become NFC contenders

For now, the Rams have a better end to the trade, which brought Stafford to Los Angeles’ NFC team because they won a Vince Lombardi Trophy with him. However, the Detroit Lions have done a masterful job in building their roster through the assets they received from the Rams.

Apart from quarterback Jared Goff, the Lions received a 2021 third-round pick, 2022 first and second-rounders, and 2023 first, second, and third-round selections. Detroit used the 2021 pick for cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu.

In 2022, the picks from the Matthew Stafford trade brought them wide receiver Jameson Williams and defensive lineman Josh Paschal. Finally, they selected Jahmyr Gibbs, Sam LaPorta and Brodric Martin with the selections Los Angeles gave them for Stafford.

LaPorta became a Second Team All-Pro member in his rookie season, setting franchise rookie records for receptions (86), receiving yards (889) and touchdowns (10). Meanwhile, Gibbs had 1,261 yards from scrimmage (945 rushing) and 11 total touchdowns.