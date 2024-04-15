2024 NFL Draft QB prospect meets with Jets as franchise considers trading Zach Wilson away

The New York Jets are preparing for the upcoming draft, and while they have Aaron Rodgers on the roster, they know they need to start planning for the future as well - a future that does not include Zach Wilson in any way, shape, or form.

Former Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis, who missed the last game of the 2023 season due to a broken ankle, stepped by the Jets' facility on Monday for a top-30 visit previous to the draft. Teams can host up to 30 prospects during the draft season as they try to gather more information.

Travis is a good developmental prospect for the quarterback position and, if not injured, he would certainly make his case for a late 1st-rounder/early 2nd-rounder. Still, teams who are satisfied with his injury recovery could get him on the bench for a year while he gets up to the speed of the pro game - especially a team like the New York Jets, with no backup plans for the post-Rodgers era.

Why should the Jets let go of Zach Wilson?

The New York Jets and Zach Wilson are headed for a split in the upcoming months. The franchise lost confidence in the quarterback - and he has lost confidence in himself.

It's common practice in the league for first-round quarterbacks to be granted patience for their development, with teams usually giving them three years to fulfill their potential. However, Wilson's situation is unique because the team has a championship-caliber defense, and his play has been awful ever since he took over New York's offense in 2021.

They even traded for a 39-year-old Aaron Rodgers last year so as not to waste any more time. That could've told you everything you needed to know.

A new team for the young quarterback would be the best scenario for both sides. For New York, they would move on from what was a catastrophic mistake and wouldn't lose any more time than that. For Zach Wilson, this would allow him to get a fresh start somewhere else and perhaps learn from other coaches and quarterbacks how to correct some of his biggest flaws.

