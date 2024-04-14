2024 NFL Draft rumors: Christian McCaffrey's brother Luke emerges as Steelers target

The 2024 NFL Draft is fast approaching as it is set to kick off on April 25 in Detroit. Most of the prospects who are hoping to be drafted this year have been going through rigorous offseason programs in an effort to impress prospective teams. This includes the NFL Combine and various Pro Days, giving them a chance to potentially improve their draft stock.

One of the most interesting names to keep an eye on in the later rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft is Luke McCaffrey, the younger brother of superstar running back Christian McCaffrey, the reigning Offensive Player of the Year. According to a recent report from The Athletic by Mike DeFabo and Nick Baumgardner, the Pittsburgh Steelers could be interested in drafting him this year.

According to DeFabo:

"The Steelers have hosted at least six receivers for pre-draft visits, including Rice's Luke McCaffrey ... they have a long history of uncovering late-round gems."

Baumgardner added:

"The son of Ed McCaffrey and brother of Christian McCaffrey, Luke is a big, explosive X-receiver with some pretty great athleticism. He ran a 6.70 secods in the 3-cone and 4.02 seconds in the short shuttle, showing great agility to go along with a 4.46 seconds in the 40-yard dash ... The McCaffrey's are literally one of the most athletic families in this country. Hard to go wrong with that blood."

Luke McCaffrey's genetics could be one of the factors that makes him such an attractive mid-round target in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. His father and brother have both played in the Super Bowl and served major roles in their offenses.

While he doesn't necessarily have the physical tools to be a day-one pick, his solid career with the Rice Owls and prestigous family history make him an intriguing prospect.

Steelers can address their WR needs in 2024 NFL Draft

Luke McCaffery

It's a new era in Pittsburgh after the Steelers decided to make major changes to their quarterback position. They moved on from Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph during the 2024 NFL offseason and replaced them with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. They are apparently looking to restructure their offense, as they also traded away Diontae Johnson this year.

With the franchise likely looking to support their new quarterback situation, they would be wise to find a legitimate replacement for Johnson to pair George Pickens in their starting lineup. They may have the opportunity to do so in the 2024 NFL Draft with seven overall picks, including four in the top 100.

This year's class is considered to be absolutely loaded at the position, so it will be interesting to see when the Steelers make their move. They may choose to target one of the top wide receivers in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but they could also address other areas of their roster before finding a wideout, such as Luke McCaffrey, in a later round.