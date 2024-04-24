2024 NFL Draft Rumors: Giants could aim for Patriots' No. 3 pick as buzz around Drake Maye intensifies

The New York Giants might be moving up in the NFL Draft. With the team selecting sixth, presumably too low to get one of the top quarterback prospects, they might have to swing a trade if they believe their franchise QB is sitting there for them. The New England Patriots' number-three pick is the one many teams are eyeing.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported ahead of the draft that New England might move down and that two teams are very interested in that pick:

"I've been told the Giants and Vikings are the two teams that have been most active in discussions with the Patriots about the No. 3 pick, and that if Washington takes Daniels at No. 2, the Giants would be very interested in trading up to No. 3 for Maye."

This all hinges on what the Washington Commanders do. After a report surfaced that they're staying put at second overall and picking a quarterback, that leaves one option at three.

They're reportedly more in on Jayden Daniels, which would leave Drake Maye for whichever team picks third, be it New England, the Giants by trade, or even the Minnesota Vikings through a trade.

The Giants, according to Graziano, are particularly interested in Maye. Should he be selected by Washington, New York may not trade up. If he is still available, they will most likely go all-in on going up.

Where will Drake Maye be drafted?

Only a couple of things are certain going into the NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears are all but assured of taking Caleb Williams and the Washington Commanders are taking another quarterback behind them. That leaves one of the top three remaining after the first two picks.

Drake Maye could go to a lot of different teams

Drake Maye might be Washington's second pick, but the odds favor Daniels. The New England Patriots would then have the option of taking Maye immediately or trading him down.

The Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants reportedly want Maye, though there has also been some interest in J.J. McCarthy. If one team moves up to three (or the Pats pass on a QB), then Maye could end up going to whichever team didn't trade up at fourth overall.

There are a lot of outcomes for Maye, and he could end up on any number of teams.