2024 NFL Draft rumors: Giants GM Joe Schoen considering massive trade up for top 3 QB prospect

The New York Giants currently face an interesting situation with their quarterback position ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. While they just gave Daniel Jones a contract extension last year, he again suffered a serious injury that forced him to miss significant time last season.

Jones' inconsistent production and inability to stay healthy during his career so far has general manager Joe Schoen reportedly considering making a potential change.

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the franchise is considering trying to move up in the draft to land one of the top prospects. He discussed this during a recent Breaking Big Blue episode.

Raanan said, via X:

"The Giants are at least looking to trade up. The belief is it's for UNC QB Drake Maye."

In the days leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots have been rumored to be exploring the idea of trading their No. 3 pick. The Giants have been one of the teams allegedly interested in making a deal. If they do in fact trade up, it would likely be to select one of the top three quarterback prospects.

Their reported interest in moving up for Drake Maye would be under the assumption that he is still available at three. The Chicago Bears are rumored to be locked into Caleb Williams with the top pick and the Washington Commanders are expected to take a quarterback with the second pick. If they go with Jayden Daniels, then Maye would potentially be available with the third selection.

Giants' biggest need in 2024 NFL Draft

It's no secret that quarterbacks are the most important players in the NFL. It's extremely difficult for any team to find consistent success without one of the top players in the position. If the New York Giants feel that they can't rely on Daniel Jones, it makes sense why they would potentially be targeting one of the top quarterback propspects this year.

If the rumors are true that they are interested in Drake Maye, they would likely need to trade into the top three picks to have a chance at getting him. If they remain at their current sixth pick, JJ McCarthy or another prospect could be an option.

The issue in New York is that regardless of who their quarterback is for the upcoming 2024 NFL season, they desperately need to improve their wide receivers. They are one of the weakest at this position in the entire NFL and haven't had a 1000-yard wide receiver since 2018 with Odell Beckham Jr.

This suggests that taking one of the top wide receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft would fill their biggest need. Remaining at six would likely give them the chance to do so, with either Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, or Rome Odunze expected to be available for them.