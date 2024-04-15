2024 NFL Draft rumors: LSU WR Brian Thomas Jr. named fit for Russell Wilson's Steelers

The 2024 NFL Draft is inching closer than ever and if one mock draft is to be believed, the Steelers will draft Brian Thomas Jr. for Russell Wilson. It would be a fantastic fit for both the player and the quarterback as they need an offensive weapon to bring out the best from their offensive scheme. And there is no better place for a rookie to be than learning the game under Mike Tomlin.

In this mock draft, NFL commentator and analyst Nick Wright assumes that the Steelers remain in their current position in the 2024 NFL Draft. Picking 20th, they select Brian Thomas Jr. The highly regarded wide receiver falls to them after Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze are taken before him.

Those three go in the first ten picks of the 2024 NFL Draft but other teams do not pick a wide receiver first. The Bengals do add a weapon for Joe Burrow but go with Brock Bowers. Others focus on offensive linemen, cornerbacks, and edge rushers. That causes the LSU prospect to drop down so far. If this indeed happens, Russell Wilson will be one happy quarterback.

If Brian Thomas Jr. is unavailable, who could the Steelers select for Russell Wilson in the 2024 NFL Draft?

While the above mock draft would represent an ideal scenario for the Steelers, there is no guarantee that it will work out that way. The Cincinnati Bengals, who Nick Wright shows selecting Brock Bowers, could very well go with a wide receiver. Ditto with some other teams before Pittsburgh.

Then the likes of Keon Coleman and Adonai Mitchell could be available for Mike Tomlin to pair with Russell Wilson. The wide receiver class is deep in the 2024 NFL Draft and there is good value to be found even in later rounds. Of course, if they have their heart set on Brian Thomas Jr. or someone else, they could always trade up.

The Steelers could even look to draft a quarterback. They have Russell Wilson and Justin Fields and are under no obligation to give a long-term contract to either of them. They could very well like a particular quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft and go with him.

But Brian Thomas Jr. will be hoping that Nick Wright's mock draft works out in real life as well. As much as he would like not to fall to the 20th spot in the draft, there are few better places for rookies than Pittsburgh.

