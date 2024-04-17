2024 NFL Draft Rumors: Saints-Titans trade sees Derek Carr landing 21-TD offensive weapon

The Saints could possibly trade up with the Titans in the 2024 NFL Draft to hand Derek Carr a new weapon going into the new season. At least that is the way Field Yates imagines it taking place in his mock draft.

The Titans currently hold the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. And in this version, they are willing to trade back because they feel they can stock up on more picks by doing so. Also, their primary requirement is an offensive tackle so they really do not mind if some other teams come to the front and select a wide receiver. They can still remain hopeful that someone like Taliese Fuaga will still be available at the 14th pick.

By doing so, the Saints move into a position to draft one of the top three receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft. In this iteration, the first four teams take a quarterback with the New York Giants trading up with the Arizona Cardinals to draft J.J. McCarthy. That is the only surprise there because the first three teams in this year's draft all need a quarterback and are unlikely to move down.

This allows the Los Angeles Chargers to take Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fifth pick and the Arizona Cardinals to draft Rome Odunze with the sixth they received in the aforementioned trade. Along with these two prospects, Malik Nabers is the consensus top-tier wide receiver in this year's draft and the New Orleans Saints take him with the seventh pick.

He boasts an impressive college pedigree and has the chance of becoming an immediate offensive weapon for Derek Carr. The rookie comes into the NFL with 21 touchdowns in 31 starts and more than 3,000 receiving yards in three seasons.

Derek Carr and Saints treading a similar trajectory to the Titans after 2024 NFL Draft with one crucial difference

Both the Titans and the Saints missed out on the playoffs last year and each team would have believed that they should have done better given that their divisions were not the strongest in either conference. Hence, the pair of them will hope that the 2024 NFL Draft will allow them to address their shortcomings.

But the difference remains at the quarterback position where Will Levis begins his first year as a true starter whereas Derek Carr is on the last chance salon as a veteran. The pressure on the latter is much higher than his junior counterpart and if he does get Malik Nabers, any excuses that he might have will further evaporate.

