2024 NFL Hard Knocks: NFL Media aiming major expansion for new season

The Hard Knocks might be about to change. According to the Sports Business Journal, NFL Media is looking for a change of rules regarding teams who are eligible to feature on HBO's famous show Hard Knocks.

After the 2023 season, where only four teams were available for selection - New York Jets, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders -, the rule changing would allow more options to feature.

Teams who have a first-year coach would still be ineligible, but they will only be able to avoid now if they have featured in the previous eight years or if they participate during midseason's Hard Knocks.

Crucially, it means that teams who made the playoffs for the previous seasons will now be eligible for featuring in the show, opening numerous possibilities for the producers.

Another change is that the midseason Hard Knocks will now feature four teams instead of one, easing competitive concerns from teams.

Which NFL teams should be on Hard Knocks 2024?

With the new rules, the obvious pick is the Kansas City Chiefs. With Andy Reid's team coming from back-to-back Super Bowl wins, it would give fans a sneak peek into what makes this team so successful, while also giving a new look into Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's preparation.

Another good team to watch is the Philadelphia Eagles. After they melted midway through the 2023 season and veterans retired on both sides of the ball, it would be a great opportunity to watch how the team would rebuild and not let the same mistakes from the previous year happen again.

The New York Jets would be the most lovely answer due to Aaron Rodgers' recovery, but obviously, that's not possible, as they also featured last year.

The Chicago Bears with Caleb Williams coming into the building would also make for a great history, especially as they try to build around him and with Justin Fields leaving the team.

That's even though he wasn't the greatest quarterback in the world, he had a lot of friends in the locker room. The list of possible teams is now way more exciting.