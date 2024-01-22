2024 NFL Playoff Bracket Updated: AFC and NFC Championship Games schedule, timings, TV channels and more

The 2024 NFL playoffs have been as enthralling as advertised, with the league's best teams serving as a treat to fans and analysts alike. The AFC and NFC top seeds have made their respective conference finals, and they'll be up against formidable competition to make the Super Bowl.

The wild-card teams put up a decent fight, but none of them were able to make it to the conference finals. Hence, we have three of our usual suspects and one surprise package left in the 2023–24 NFL season.

These are the teams that qualified for the postseason and their current status in the playoff picture:

AFC Conference

1. Baltimore Ravens (13-4, 1st AFC North)

2. Buffalo Bills (11-6, 1st AFC East) - Eliminated

3. Kansas City Chiefs (11-6, 1st AFC West)

4. Houston Texans (10-7, 1st AFC South) -- Eliminated

5. Cleveland Browns (11-6, 2nd AFC North) - Eliminated

6. Miami Dolphins (11-6, 2nd AFC East) - Eliminated

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7, 3rd AFC North) - Eliminated

NFC Conference

1. San Francisco 49ers (12-5, 1st NFC West)

2. Dallas Cowboys (12-5, 1st NFC East) - Eliminated

3. Detroit Lions (12-5, 1st NFC North)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8, 1st NFC South) - Eliminated

5. Philadelphia Eagles (11-6, 2nd NFC East) - Eliminated

6. Los Angeles Rams (10-7, 2nd NFC West) - Eliminated

7. Green Bay Packers (9-8, 2nd NFC North) - Eliminated

When will the 2024 AFC and NFC Championship Games be played?

The 2024 AFC Championship Game will be between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. The game will feature two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and their impressive supporting casts that got them this far in the playoffs.

The NFC Championship Game will be between the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions. The match will feature two of the NFL's most relentless offenses in a matchup for the ages.

Here's a look at when the championship games will be played:

Sunday, January 28, 2024

Matchup Time (ET) Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens. 3 p.m. Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers. 6:30 p.m.

The Baltimore Ravens beat the Houston Texans in the divisional round game to punch in their ticket for the AFC Championship.

Superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson was phenomenal in the game, putting up video game numbers to guide his team to victory. As for the Kansas City Chiefs, they had to win a close game against the Buffalo Bills to seal their latest AFC Championship Game ticket.

To get to this stage, the 49ers won a close divisional round game against the Green Bay Packers.

On the other hand, the Lions won a similarly narrow divisional matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The NFC Championship Game should be an impressive contest.

How to watch 2024 AFC and NFC Championship Games on TV and live stream?

The 2024 AFC and NFC Championship Games are set, and interestingly, both games will be contested by one seed against third-seeded teams.

As you would expect, the number-one-seeded teams are favorites entering the game. Furthermore, they'll have a home advantage for the hardest game of their season so far.

The Baltimore Ravens will host the defending Super Bowl champions, while the 49ers will host a highly motivated Lions franchise looking to cap off a remarkably successful season by making the Super Bowl.

Here's a look at how to watch the Championship Games on TV and livestream: Sunday, January 28, 2024

Matchup Time (ET) TV Livestream Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens. 3 p.m. CBS FuboTV and DAZN Detroit Lions at San Francisco 49ers. 6:30 p.m. FOX FuboTV and DAZN