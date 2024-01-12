2024 NFL Playoffs Defense Rankings: Ravens, 49ers reign supreme

The 2024 NFL playoffs are set to get underway this weekend. Here's a look at the best defenses in the 2024 NFL playoffs below:

2024 NFL playoffs defense rankings

#1: Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens had the best defense in the entire NFL in 2023 as they led the league in scoring defense, sacks, and takeaways while ranking sixth in yards allowed. The Ravens finished with a 13-4 record, winning the AFC North and securing a first-round bye.

#2: San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers ranked third in the league in scoring defense, eighth in yards allowed, tied for fifth in takeaways and tied for seventh in sacks. The 49ers finished with a 12-5 record, winning the NFC West and securing a first-round bye.

#3: Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills ranked fourth in the league in scoring defense, ninth in yards allowed, third in takeaways and fourth in sacks. The Bills finished with an 11-6 record, winning the AFC East and will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round.

#4: Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns led the league in yards allowed while ranking tied for 13th in the league in scoring defense, tied for fifth in takeaways and sixth in sacks. The Browns finished with an 11-6 record, finishing second in the AFC North and will visit the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round.

#5: Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys ranked fifth in the league in scoring defense, fifth in yards allowed, tied for 12th in takeaways and tied for 13th in sacks. The Cowboys finished with a 12-5 record, winning the NFC East and will host the Green Bay Packers in the Wild Card round.

#6: Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers ranked sixth in the league in scoring defense, 21st in yards allowed, tied for eighth in takeaways and tied for 11th in sacks. The Steelers finished with a 10-7 record, finishing third in the AFC North and will visit the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round.

#7: Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs ranked second in the league in scoring defense, second in yards allowed, tied for 27th in takeaways and second in sacks. The Chiefs finished with an 11-6 record, winning the AFC West and will host the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card round.

#8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers ranked seventh in the league in scoring defense, 23rd in yards allowed, tied for 12th in takeaways and tied for seventh in sacks. The Buccaneers finished with a 9-8 record, winning the NFC South and will host the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round.

#9: Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers ranked 10th in the league in scoring defense, 17th in yards allowed, tied for 23rd in takeaways and tied for 16th in sacks. The Packers finished with a 9-8 record, finishing second in the NFC North and will visit the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round.

#10: Houston Texans

The Houston Texans ranked 11th in the league in scoring defense, 14th in yards allowed, tied for 16th in takeaways and tied for 13th in sacks. The Texans finished with a 10-7 record, winning the AFC South and will host the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card round.

#11: Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams ranked 19th in the league in scoring defense, 20th in yards allowed, 30th in takeaways and tied for 23rd in sacks. The Rams finished with a 10-7 record, finishing second in the NFC West and will visit the Detroit Lions in the Wild Card round.

#12: Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins ranked 22nd in the league in scoring defense, 10th in yards allowed, tied for eighth in takeaways and third in sacks. The Dolphins finished with an 11-6 record, finishing second in the AFC East and will visit the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round. They would likely rank higher, if not for several key injuries on their defense.

#13: Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions ranked 23rd in the league in scoring defense, 19th in yards allowed, 18th in takeaways and tied for 23rd in sacks. The Lions finished with a 12-5 record, winning the NFC North and will host the Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card round.

#14: Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles ranked 30th in the league in scoring defense, 26th in yards allowed, tied for 23rd in takeaways and tied for 19th in sacks. The Eagles finished with an 11-6 record, finishing second in the NFC East and will visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round.