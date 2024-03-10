2024 NFL Pro Days Illinois and SE Missouri State: Isaiah Williams draft stock surges, Packers and Rams keeping tabs on Lawrence Johnson

Almost every team in the league was on hand for Illinois’ pro day, a program that could have a half-dozen players drafted in April. There were several outstanding performances in testing and position drills. Also included today is a report from Southeast Missouri’s pro day.

Illinois Pro Day

Receiver Isaiah Williams significantly improved his testing marks from the combine, timing as fast as 4.56 seconds in the 40, shaving almost .1 off his time from Indianapolis. His other marks included 4.13 seconds in the short shuttle and a very quick 6.72 seconds in the three-cone. Williams’ broad jump mark of 10-foot-8 was five inches better than his combine mark.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Will Patriots draft a QB to kick off Jerod Mayo era? Fire up our NFL Draft Simulator to find out

Teammate Casey Washington, a star of Shrine Bowl practices, also had an outstanding pro-day workout. Washington measured 6007 and 201 pounds. His hands came in at 9 7/8 inches, an outstanding number for a receiver. His testing numbers included 4.47 seconds in the 40 and 4.43 in the short shuttle as well as 7.34 seconds in the three-cone. Washington hit 39.5 inches in the vertical jump and 10-foot-7 in the broad jump.

Underrated linebacker Tarique Barnes, a four-year starter who accumulated 189 tackles in college, had an outstanding day. Barnes measured 6-foot-1, 231 pounds, timed 4.53 seconds in the 40 and touched 34 inches in the vertical jump. He also completed 21 reps on the bench.

Barnes felt tightness in his hamstring and chose to make just one attempt at the forty and not run the three cone or shuttles so he could complete all the position drills. He will participate in the Indianapolis Colts local visit and is drawing strong interest from the Detroit Lions, San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders, Houston Texans and New England Patriots.

All other combine players from Illinois stood on their marks from Indianapolis and just did position drills.

The Dallas Cowboys ran guard Isaiah Adams through the offensive line drills, and he looked terrific. Adams has set himself up to be a Day 2 pick after a strong showing at the Senior Bowl.

Tight end Tip Reiman looked solid catching the ball. The New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals had people on hand for Reiman, who projects in the bottom half of Day 3.

Offensive tackle Julian Pearl and defensive lineman Jer'Zhan Newton were on the sidelines still rounding back into form from injuries. Neither player tested at the combine. Word circulating around Illinois’ pro day is that both are expected to hold a workout for teams either the day before or after April 15, the day Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean is expected to test for scouts.

SE Missouri State Pro Day

Southeast Missouri State’s pro day was held outdoors on a cloudy, 55-degree day. Receiver Ryan Flournoy stood on his combine numbers.

Safety Lawrence Johnson measured 5-foot-11.5 and 201 pounds, touched 36 inches in the vertical jump and timed 4.56 seconds in the 40. His short shuttle time was a solid 4.17 seconds. Johnson, who is scheduled to participate in Missouri’s pro day on March 22, looked good in position drills. The Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams had representatives on hand to watch Johnson.