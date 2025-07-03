2025 Fantasy Football: Chargers rookie Omarion Hampton projected to outperform Najee Harris' "declining efficiency" 

The Los Angeles Chargers used their first-round pick on Omarion Hampton, a running back from North Carolina who appeased head coach Jim Harbaugh with his running style. The Chargers allowed JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards to walk and re-made their running back group.
Apart from Hampton, another addition was former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick Najee Harris, who had over 1,000 yards in all four seasons playing under Mike Tomlin's leadership. Pittsburgh decided against re-signing Harris, and he left during free agency, signing a one-year deal with the Chargers.
ESPN's fantasy football analyst Eric Moody seems upbeat about the prospects of a great season by the Chargers' rookie running back. Moody pointed out how Hampton is expected to lead the group, and why he could be a good bet instead of trusting Harris and his "declining efficiency":
"Selected 22nd overall by the Chargers, Hampton steps into a run-heavy Greg Roman offense behind a top-tier offensive line anchored by Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt," Moody wrote.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
"He should see the majority of backfield touches, even with Najee Harris in the mix. While Harris will remain involved, his one-year contract and declining efficiency suggest he'll be more of a complementary piece," he added.
Despite crossing the 1,000-yard mark in all his seasons in the league, it's hard to argue that Najee Harris is a star. He was loaded with volume during his time in Pittsburgh and never amassed more than 4.1 yards per carry in a single season. The Steelers made no effort to re-sign him, and they also refused to pick his fifth-year option.
Lance Zierlein says Omarion Hampton can "handle a heavy workload" in the NFL
The NFL Network analyst believes that the North Carolina product is well-built to lead a running back group in the NFL despite a bigger season. In his pre-draft scouting report, he talked about how his running style could be a positive for his durability (via SI.com):
"He's a tone-setting future starter who can handle a heavy workload, but he absorbs rare levels of heavy contact that could create durability or longevity issues if he doesn’t learn to pick and choose his battles."
Zuerlein even made a comparison to Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry, as the two players can thrive through contact and break tackles thanks to their physiques.
The Chargers begin their campaign with a big divisional matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.
How do you think Omarion Hampton and the LA Chargers will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.
LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.