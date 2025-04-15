2025 NFL Draft: Field Yates projects 6'4'', 296-pound Ole Miss DT as 49ers first-round pick

On Tuesday, ESPN NFL Draft analyst Field Yates outlined how the San Francisco 49ers may want to add to their defensive unit in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

While appearing on "49ers Talk," Yates projected that the 49ers could use their No. 11 pick to add defensive tackle Walter Nolen.

"I think defensive tackle is a driving force behind the conversation, in general, at No. 11, and Walter is an interesting player," Yates said. ... "The very best version of Walter Nolen is a top-12 prospect in the class.”

Nolen had a great season for the Rebels in 2024 and drastically boosted his NFL draft stock in the process. He finished the 2024 campaign with 48 total tackles, 26 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks for Ole Miss.

In 2024, Nolen was also a Consensus All-American and a First-team All-SEC for Ole Miss.

Walter Nolen 2025 NFL Draft Projection

Nolen is a talented defensive player who is strong, powerful and effective at the college level in both pass and run situations.

In Field Yates' latest 2025 NFL mock draft on ESPN, Nolen was selected in the first round. However, he was not picked by the San Francisco 49ers.

Instead, the 49ers selected Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 11 overall pick. Nolen was eventually drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 17 overall selection.

As Yates noted:

"Nolen is a disruptive interior rusher, and his best snaps show pure dominance. Finding more consistency would unlock another level of his game."

Only time will tell whether he will be selected by the 49ers, the Bengals or some other franchise. However, it is evident that Nolen has the skills and talents to succeed at the professional level.

